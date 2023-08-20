Nick Castellanos celebrates the Thom Brennaman meme in the only way possible

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos has to be in on the meme, because otherwise there’s no way that he continues to do this without fail.

On Aug. 19, 2020, then-Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman was mid-apology for a slur he said while the game was airing. While he was apologizing, Castellanos, then a Cincinnati Red, blasted a home run, and created one of the greatest memes of all time.

Like, just impeccable timing. Like you could try and do that over 100 times and not be able to recreate that same moment.

UNLESS YOU ARE NICK CASTELLANOS.

Castellanos, now a Phillie, was playing in the Phillies game against the Washington Nationals, when once again, he hit a three-run homer to tie the game, on the anniversary of the greatest baseball meme ever created.

On August 19, 2020, Nick Castellanos homered during Thom Brennaman's slur apology, launching a meme.



On August 19, 2023, Nick Castellanos homered once more. pic.twitter.com/0Z09GMVNV2 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 20, 2023

On top of that, it was also Castellanos’ ten-year anniversary of being in the big leagues, so of course he had to hit a homer on this grand occasion.

It’s truly impeccable how funny the timing is for every Nick Castellanos home run. It’s like he’s only allowed to hit homers during times where an announcer is eulogizing an old friend, or there’s a holiday dedicated to a massively catastrophic event. Wherever there is chaos, there is Nick Castellanos, bringer of pestilence through 400-foot homers.

It’s come to the point where there are YouTube compilations of Castellanos hitting home runs during inopportune times, and it’s over ten minutes long.

Congrats on ten years, Nick. May you continue to hit homers at the worst times.