This comedian’s viral slow-mo soccer celebration is a work of art

British comedian Karl Porter is going viral for all the right reasons after he posted video from one of his shows. It’s such a simple premise, but executed perfectly.

Porter perfectly executes every soccer goal ever, from header to celebration with absolute class. It’s funny enough in slow-mo, but it’s taken to another level when it’s sped up in at the end. At full speed it looks exactly like a true soccer celebration in real time, and the fact he was able to perfect every small movement to have it play out like this is a feat beyond compare.

The clip has been viewed almost 3 million times on Instagram, and even the NFL is taking notice of how incredible Porter’s goal celebration is.

I don’t know if I really want to see this. On the one hand I have no doubt that Porter would execute it perfectly, but I also don’t know if I need to see this man do a slow motion Griddy.