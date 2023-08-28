This TikTok lady doing agility drills in designer heels is the greatest athlete of all time

Every day I’m reminded that there are aliens who live among us.

Yes, when the government said that they have evidence of aliens, they really might’ve been onto something. However, it’s not your normal guesses as to who the aliens are (Patrick Mahomes isn’t an alien—maybe). Most of the time it’s just normal people who lead normal lives, who actually have extraterrestrial physical ability.

Like this lady here.

Lmao imagine the lady of your dreams doing this pic.twitter.com/zjAL30SVL6 — :) (@NobodyButNori_) August 27, 2023

This is, without a doubt, the most impressive athletic achievement I’ve seen through 2023 so far. Look at the flexibility in the ankles and the balance not only to walk in said designer heels, but to do multiple athletic moves in them. Those side shuffles in the first 10 seconds of the video? That’s defensive slides teach tape. She’s doing breaking moves in tall ass heels, and not even looking clunky! It’s the most impressive thing on the internet today.

Like, she’s doing a WHOLE CARTWHEEL in these shoes, and not looking unathletic when she does it!

I need to know what her three cone would possibly look like. She would probably set NFL Combine records in the short shuttle too. The Bills could use another receiver to complement Stefon Diggs, and this lady would probably eat on option routes from the slot with that footwork and balance.

Shoot, if the Miami Heat need another star to complement Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, trade for her! She’s got two-way defensive potential and really would fit into the Heat Culture well.

Get her on the team, Pat Riley.