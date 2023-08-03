Here’s the new trailer for HBO’s Bishop Sycamore documentary, and it looks INCREDIBLE

HBO released its full trailer for BS HIGH, the new documentary on the 2021 Bishop Sycamore high school football debacle, and it already looks like a must-watch for anyone who even showed a passing interest in one of sports’ weirdest stories of the last decade.

In case you don’t know, or forgot what happened, a small high school called “Bishop Sycamore” enticed players to their program with the promise of major college exposure, selling the dream that they’d go on to play at Alabama and other high profile programs. It turned out the school, and everything involved with it was completely fake — with no classes, no teachers, and a football program that shouldn’t have even existed.

The team faked its way all the way to ESPN, where a televised game against IMG Academy caused it to all come crashing down. In the wake of that game people began to dig deeper into the school, and that’s when the depth of this fraud was revealed.

Directed by Tavon Free (38 At the Garden) the documentary is full of exclusive interviews with the players who were exploited, the coaches who tricked them, and those inside the high school athletics system that allowed this to happen.

BS HIGH debuts on MAX on August 23.