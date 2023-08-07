The Jose Ramirez Vs. Tim Anderson fight is even better in MLB Gameday’s animation

The most infamous baseball fight of the year will be forever remembered in images and video — but another medium is making Jose Ramirez’s knockout punch of Tim Anderson look entirely different.

MLB Gameday’s 3D view of the Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson fight pic.twitter.com/jfWbCs0CAE — Thomas Carrieri (@Thomas_Carrieri) August 6, 2023

MLB Gameday uses its 3D view as a great way to relive major moments from the game, from huge home runs to epic throws — all while allowing fans to move around the field and pick their favorite angle to watch the action however they want.

The technology is startling, but it’s safe to say that it’s not exactly equipped to handle a fight, because it turned Anderson in particular into a video game character about to respawn.

Poor dude is just splayed out like he caught a stray in Fortnite.

Easily the best thing about this is watching some goofy, puppet-like baseball players slamming into each other like an electric football game. It’s beautifully dumb and perfect. Bless this technology.