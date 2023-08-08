Jon Rahm has a ‘stupid’ request for PGA Tour leadership that everyone can relate to

Jon Rahm is never afraid to express his opinions; when he does, he gets to the point rather bluntly.

He did so ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where Rahm spoke with the media and revealed a ‘stupid’ request that PGA Tour leadership should consider.

“I can tell you right now my priorities are a lot lower than what many people would think,” Rahm said when asked about what changes he would make.

“I know this is going to sound very stupid, but having a freaking Port-a-Potty on every hole [would help]. I know it sounds crazy, but I can’t choose when I have to go to the bathroom. I’ve told the tour this many times, as simple as that.”

Amidst scheduling changes, the rise of LIV Golf, and vehement debates over the Ryder Cup debates, Rahm kept it simple and relatable.

Port-a-Pottys for players exist every few holes in most PGA Tour events, but they sometimes are hard to find.

At major championships, however, more portable restrooms are set up due to the large crowd sizes.

Just ask Jordan Spieth, who hit his opening tee shot into a set of bathrooms at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill in May.

Yet, Rahm wants to see restrooms on every hole so that when he needs to go, he can do so at his convenience.

The Spaniard also lobbied for better workout areas.

“I would like to see physio areas be a little bit better,” Rahm admitted Tuesday. “Even though the gym trailer is great, it’s still a trailer, so when you have three people in it, you’re a little crowded, so seeing better workout facilities, as well.”

Golfers nowadays take great pride in working out, lifting weights, and working on their flexibility. Most players will get a workout in after their rounds, but when only three-to-four players can squeeze into a trailer, that makes the logistics of exercising quite tricky.

Perhaps PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan will consider these requests this fall ahead of the 2024 season, which begins the first weekend of January in Hawaii.

If so, plenty of players will be pleased, with no one being more satisfied than Rahm.

