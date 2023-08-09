Paige Spiranac, NFL Network’s Kay Adams’ to give golf world what they need

Did someone say Paige Spiranac and Kay Adams in the same sentence?

A simple interaction from an Adams fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, has potentially turned into the collaboration of the century.

The fan said Adams should play golf with Spiranac, and it took off from there.

“If she has the patience for me, why not,” Adams said.

Spiranac responded, “I’m so down! Let’s go play some golf.”

I’m so down! Let’s go play some golf — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 8, 2023

Adams is currently on tour across the country for a Fan Duel TV series as a part of NFL training camps. After she confirmed that she was in for some golf, Spiranac put the ball in her court.

“Give me the time and place, and I’ll be there,” Spiranac said.

Give me the time and place and I’ll be there — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 8, 2023

The world awaits when this epic collaboration of influencers will happen. Hopefully, it’s sooner than later. Fans let them both know not to leave them out of this golf outing because everyone wants to see it.

Spiranac and Adams have both had successful summers.

Adams is taking over the NFL realm. She was recently in Cincinnati, focusing on the Bengals, per the NY Post. Her tour will continue through the various training camps. Spiranac continues to dominate the golf world this summer after co-hosting an LA Golf party and having a bobblehead night with the Milwaukee Brewers.

With so much of the golf conversation surrounding the framework deal with the Saudi PIF and LIV Golf, fans could use a breather. This is a breath of fresh air.

Now the waiting game begins.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and on Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.