Stephen A. Smith’s first pitch needs a second take

Stephen A. Smith, the ESPN analyst and personality, was given the honor of throwing out the first pitch at Thursday night’s New York Yankees game.

It did not go well.

Before the Yankees took on the Toronto Blue Jays, Smith marched to the pitcher’s mound wearing a Derek Jeter No. 2 jersey to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

And promptly fired a 56-foot fastball that bounced well short of home plate:

.@stephenasmith tossed tonight's ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium and...he bounced it pic.twitter.com/SW0CncVC2g — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) September 21, 2023

Now to be fair, Smith’s effort is not the worst ceremonial first pitch we have seen in recent memory. 50 Cent had a first pitch ahead of a New York Mets game that was wildly off the mark, and this effort from Conor McGregor before a Chicago Cubs game almost reached the front row:

And then this first pitch ahead of a Boston Red Sox game that, well, must have left a mark:

First pitch from Red Sox guest hits photographer in the junk pic.twitter.com/vbonRz3rJm — Superdrunkmark69 (@cjzer0) August 17, 2017

To his credit, Smith joined the booth later in the night and broke down his performance:

"I was disgusted with myself, man."@stephenasmith joins the YES crew in the booth to give an honest analysis of his own first pitch



Watch LIVE: https://t.co/aRu5PF6iD2 pic.twitter.com/64nuZzlOjj — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 21, 2023

Absolutely tremendous content.