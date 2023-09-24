Texans fullback housed NFL Week 3’s most unlikely kickoff return TD

One of the most shocking scores in the early window this NFL Sunday comes to us from Jacksonville, where the Jaguars are struggling against the visiting Houston Texans. After the Texans got out to a 17-0 halftime lead, however, Jacksonville started chipping away. A short touchdown run from Tank Bigsby, followed by a field goal from Brandon McManus, cut Houston’s lead to just 17-10.

But just when you thought the Jaguars were taking the momentum, Houston took it right back on the ensuing kickoff. Thanks to a most unlikely candidate.

Fullback Andrew Beck.

Beck initially dropped McManus’s kickoff, but recovered in time to make some magic happen:

ANDREW BECK WHAT pic.twitter.com/myxIChnNsd — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 24, 2023

Related Bet on the NFL at DraftKings Sportsbook

85 yards later Beck had rumbled, bumbled, and stumbled his way to a huge touchdown for the Texans, giving them a 14-point lead for the second time during the game. The fullback made the first wave of defenders miss, then found enough speed to get to the sideline, getting past McManus and then hurdling Grayland Arnold en route to the end zone.

A kickoff return is a rare sight for Houston fans. Beck’s touchdown was the first touchdown on a kickoff return since 2021, when Tremon Smith had a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown against ... the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In fact, Smith’s return was the first for Houston since 2009, when Jacoby Jones had a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against the then-Oakland Raiders.

The Texans are in position to add to that lead, thanks to an interception from linebacker Blake Cashman. But should Houston go on to win, many will point to this big return from Beck as a game-changing moment.