The 7 worst fantasy football drafting stories of 2023

If you’re an avid fantasy football player there’s a chance you participated in your draft recently. The last two weekends before the NFL season begins is when a majority of teams hold their drafts, and players mull over their decisions across multiple leagued, vying to find the piece that will give them a championship.

At least, that’s how it should happen. If you’re in a long-standing league full of knowledgeable people then fantasy drafting can be a challenging, fascinating chess game that puts your heart in your throat. Today we’re not diving into those stories, but rather the worst decisions you saw in your leagues.

I talked to everyone in my circle about their drafts, as well as hearing about yours online, and I’ve compiled the seven best/worst stories of failure this season.

Justin, North Carolina

“A guy in my league who calls himself an “experienced player” took Justin Tucker in the fourth round, then he took Daniel Carlson in the fifth.”

I have no words. This legitimately might be two of the back-to-back worst fantasy decisions I’ve ever heard of from someone not trolling a mock draft. Justin Tucker is easily the No. 1 kicker, but IN THE FOURTH?! Then, without any kickers being picked in between, you take a BACKUP KICKER — and not even the second best kicker.

Mike, Illinois

“Aaron Rodgers went No. 2 overall in my PPR league. Pat Mahomes went No. 1.”

Oooh, I love a good daily double of incompetence. It’s one thing to take Mahomes two rounds too early with the No. 1 pick and miss out on everyone who could actually win you a league, but this Rodgers pick is MYSTIFYING. What do you seriously think this man is going to do? Rodgers hasn’t been a FF powerhouse in three years, and EVEN THEN he was third overall (behind Josh Allen and Kyler Murray). This dude’s team is screwed before it began.

Tyrone, Michigan

“This dude in my league took the Steelers’ defense in the third round.”

THIRD ROUND DEFENSE BABY! DEFENSE WINS CHAMPIONSHIPS ... except in fantasy football. Even T.J. Watt would cry.

Luke, Virginia

“A player has Bijan Robinson, Saquon Barkley, Aaron Jones, Jahmyr Gibbs and Dalvin Cook. His best receiver is DeAndre Hopkins.”

Firstly, I can’t believe this guy got so many top backs. Secondly, lol. I love a good throwback and this cat is clearly playing FF like it’s 2010. I guess you could favorably think of this as him having some good trade bait, but there is absolutely no way he’s doing anything with this all-back team.

Jeff, North Carolina

“I have a friend from college and every year he builds his team around every player having the same bye week because he hates adjusting lineups.”

It’s honestly impressive to try and ride a lazy boy lineup all season long without ever looking at your team again. It’s even more incredible to think someone who cares this little about fantasy keeps playing every year.

Alice, South Carolina

“My friend’s boyfriend is a die-hard Steelers fan and he took Kenny Pickett as the first QB off the board.”

The overrated homer boost is real, but this might be the most pronounced version I’ve ever seen. Each year I need to argue with a Vikings fan friend who is dead set on Kirk Cousins being his QB regardless of who is on the board, but Pickett is on a whole other level. I admire the craft.

Jarrod, Georgia

“Travis Kelce went No. 1”

Nope... I’m out. This is too much stupidity for one day.

Special mention

A guy in our league last year drafted Michael Pittman Jr. with the fourth OVERALL pick. — smitty wv (@smittywv_) September 4, 2023

This is technically from 2022, but it’s too incredible not to laugh at now.

SECOND SPECIAL MENTION OFF THE TOP ROPE!

This is a real team someone actually drafted in my 14 team work league



Not a single auto-pick



It’s a work of art pic.twitter.com/n1j0Ww9tMF — Justin (@Justin_14P) September 5, 2023

This is the worst fantasy football team I have seen in my entire life. It has to be an elaborate troll job, otherwise it doesn’t make any sense.