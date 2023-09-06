Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, other PGA Tour stars as their perfect dog breed match

While we’re all waiting for the Ryder Cup later this month, let’s have some fun.

Have you ever thought about which dog breed matches the PGA Tour stars? We did.

1. Viktor Hovland: Golden Retriever

Hovland embodies that Golden Retriever energy. That smile never leaves his face.

2. Brian Harman: Bulldog

Gritty and bully mentality.

3. Jon Rahm: Pitbull

Rahm is a fighter and saucy, just like a Pitbull.

4. Scottie Scheffler: Golden Doodle

Everyone loves them.

5. Tyrrell Hatton: Chihuahua

Hatton is all bite, matching the Chihuahua energy.

6. Tiger Woods: German Shepard

Regal, dominant, and legendary.

7. Adam Scott: Australian Shepard

This is self-explanatory. He’s gorgeous and an Aussie. It’s a perfect match.

8. Rickie Fowler: Corgi

It's all orange and gives off great energy.

9. Rory McIlroy: Labrador Retriever

Loveable, similar to a golden retriever, but all business.

10. Justin Thomas: Cocker spaniel

Another self-explanatory pairing. Smart and dependable.

What dog breed would you pair with your favorite PGA Tour player?

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.