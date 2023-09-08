Amon-Ra St. Brown humping the air was the NFL’s first, and freakiest celebration of 2023

Detroit Lions star WR Amon-Ra St. Brown was probably in a good mood after scoring his first TD of the 2023 campaign in the Lions’ 21-20 season opening win over Kansas City.

St. Brown raced away from three Kansas City defenders and got to the endzone, and when he did, he made sure there was more than enough of him to go around.

Somewhere, I just know Hingle McCringleberry is smiling, watching his influence expand to the national stage. He began this wave and now he’s seeing the fruits of his work come to life. His loins literally brought about change.

I think the funniest part of this entire celebration is the NBC camera crew panning away after one and a half pumps. They knew exactly what freaky time he was on when he started and had the exact protocol to move away when he started the celebration.

St. Brown will probably get fined for the celebration, just like his former teammate Jamaal Williams was for his celebrations last year. Williams would do the hip thrusts after scoring TDs, and was fined for this one against the Vikings.

It’s 100% worth it thought, because it’s about sending a message. I have no idea what that message is, but it sure is a message.