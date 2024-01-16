The only thing Skip Bayless hates more than the Cowboys is his automatic trash can

The Cowboys’ crushing loss to the Packers was always going to elicit strong emotions, but nothing else quite like Skip Bayless’ specific brand of performative anger. Locked in the midst of devastation, the only thing that could stop Bayless throwing his Cowboys’ gear in a clean, empty trash can was technology.

I am DONE with these gutless, heartless, playoff frauds.pic.twitter.com/IKYYHb2HZD — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 15, 2024

I don’t recommend watching this with the sound on, because Skip’s grunting is, frankly, really off-putting and a little stomach-churning. Instead we’re here to focus on one thing: His automatic trash can.

The IR opening can is now his biggest nemesis outside of Dak Prescott. It’s beyond hilarious to watch as Skip can’t get his rhythm down with the can, so he’s constantly trying to slam a jersey or shirt into a closed lid. He’s out here pretending to grunt and ball up his newly-purchased merch, and every time the lid isn’t open for him when he needs it the most.

You just keep on trying, Skip Bayless. One of these days it might work for you.