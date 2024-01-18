NBA mock draft 2024: Updated projection as first round picture takes shape

There can’t be a Victor Wembanyama-level talent in the NBA draft every year. One year after the French super phenom entered the league to historic fanfare, this year’s draft class feels underwhelming at best as the calendar flips to 2024.

There is no consensus pick to go No. 1 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft at this point, but several serious candidates have emerged. Alex Sarr, another talented French 7-footer playing in Australia for the Perth Wildcats, has the physical tools scouts dream of. G League Ignite wings Ron Holland and Matas Buzelis have struggled against pro competition, but both still have intriguing long-term skill sets. A pair of freshmen guards from Kentucky — Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham — have had breakout freshmen seasons in college basketball and are now drawing interest in the top-10. There’s also Nikola Topic, the young Serbian point guard who tore up the Adriatic League this year.

Here’s our latest NBA mock draft, featuring mini scouting reports on our projected first round picks. This mock draft features less emphasis on team fit, and more emphasis on identifying the top-30 prospects. If you aren’t familiar with this draft class just yet, this is hopefully a great introduction to the names entering the league in June’s draft.

1. Detroit Pistons - Nikola Topic, G, Serbia

Topic has become this draft’s biggest breakout prospect, going from a player left off our initial 2024 draft board in June to our front-runner for No. 1 overall thanks to his immense production in the Adriatic league and valuable skill set. A 6’6 point guard, Topic is an elite rim pressure threat with a blazing first step and outstanding top-end speed to separate from defenders. He can capitalize on his ability to generate paint touches with both his scoring and playmaking. He has impressive craft as a finisher with long strides, extension finishes, and the ability to lay the ball in with either hand. Topic is not a strong perimeter defender and his three-point shot is shaky, particularly off the catch, but it’s impossible to argue with his production against pros despite being one of the youngest prospects in this class with an Aug. 2005 birthday. In 12 games with Mega, he averaged 18.4 points, 7.1 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game while making 66.7 percent of his two-pointers. Topic has since transferred to Crvena zvezda to compete in Euroleague, but a recent knee injury will keep him out six weeks. In a wide-open class, Topic’s polish at such a young age makes him the strongest prospect in this draft so far.

2. San Antonio Spurs - Matas Buzelis, F, G League Ignite

Buzelis has gotten off to a slow start with the G League Ignite in part because he began the season with an ankle injury, but the same tools that made him our projected No. 1 pick heading into this cycle continue to position him as a top prospect in a weak class. The skinny 6’10 forward can attack the defense off the bounce with creativity, flashing some pull-up shooting potential and showing finishing craft around the basket. He should be a better shooter than his early returns indicate (25.8 percent from three on his first 62 attempts, but 80 percent from the foul line). Buzelis is already a solid ball handler for his size, but his driving ability will only get more impressive as he tightens his handle and adds strength to his frame. Scouts will want to see him continue to develop reading the floor as a passer (he has 28 assists to 36 turnovers so far) and show he can consistently be in the right place defensively. Despite a rough shooting start, Buzelis’s combination of size and perimeter skill is an enticing combination even without great athletic burst.

3. Washington Wizards - Alex Sarr, C/F, France

Sarr has the best physical tools in the class, and with it, an argument for having the most upside of any player in the 2024 draft. At 7’1, 205 pounds with a 7’4.5 wingspan, Sarr has tremendous speed and agility for a player his size, giving him a sky-high two-way ceiling if he continues to develop his game and his body. Sarr’s defensive potential is through the roof: he’s fluid enough to move his feet and hips with smaller players out on the perimeter, and long enough to protect the rim inside. He’s mostly a play finisher offensively right now, but his skill flashes as a ball handler attacking the basket and as a spot-up shooter are tantalizing long-term. Teams will wonder if Sarr can rebound enough to be a full-time five, and if his shooting potential is real given his 62 percent free throw percentage so far in Australia. In a draft that lacks elite top-end talent, Sarr at least has the physical tools stars are made of. It’s hard to see him slipping much lower than this.

4. Charlotte Hornets - Ron Holland, F, G League Ignite

Holland was earmarked as a potential No. 1 overall pick heading into the cycle for his endless motor, elite athletic burst attacking the rim, and ability to force turnovers as a defender. His first 23 games with the G League Ignite have offered a more sobering look at some of his weaker areas while reinforcing his strengths. Holland is still a defensive wrecking ball who makes excellent rotations off the ball while being able to handle wing-stopper duties on the perimeter. He’s lethal in the open floor, attacking with an immense combination of raw power and speed in transition and flinging his body to the rim for dunks, layups, and free throw attempts. The big hole in his skill set right now is his jump shot. He’s hitting just 23 percent of his first 74 attempts from three-point range, and he’s regularly turning down open looks that he can’t afford to bypass in the NBA. Holland’s 73.2 percent mark from the free throw line represents some cause for optimism, but to start his career he will be treated as a non-shooter. Does Holland bring enough to the table already to make up for his inability to space the floor? There’s a case that he does. Holland is one of the G League’s leaders in steals, and might be the best player in the class at turning defense into offense. His athletic burst and explosive one-foot leaping just can’t be taught and gives him major potential as a finisher. Holland has also long demonstrated a high-level mentality and knack for making winning plays that is hard to discount. Assessments may vary, but this still looks like a top-five prospect at this point in the cycle.

5. Portland Trail Blazers - Zaccharie Risacher, F, France

Zaccharie Risacher has reminded scouts why he was viewed as a potential top-five pick coming into this draft cycle. After an underwhelming run with France in the U19 World Championships over the summer, the 6’8 forward has had a wonderful start to the season with JL Bourg in the top French pro league, showcasing his sweet shooting stroke and defensive potential. Risacher is shooting 41.4 percent from three-point range on his first 58 attempts, and also making 72.6 percent of his free throws. He doesn’t show a ton of creation potential off the dribble, but he can still attack closeouts and at times finish with some athletic moves to the rim. Risacher looks the part defensively, too, with a solid frame for a pro wing and good instincts as a help defender both on the interior and the perimeter. Scouts will want to see if he has more playmaking potential than he’s shown thus far. If Risacher keeps shooting at a 40 percent clip all year, his athletic tools are good enough to warrant real consideration in the top five.

6. Toronto Raptors - Rob Dillingham, G, Kentucky

Dillingham’s debut at Kentucky has been a revelation in every way. A thin 6’2 guard, Dillingham had a reputation as someone who would take and occasionally make super difficult shots as he entered the program coming out of Overtime Elite. With more structure in Lexington, he’s transformed his game to look like a masterful point guard prospect who can effortlessly create shots for himself and others. Dillingham is shooting 42.2 percent from three on 64 attempts so far this season, showing the ability to rip triples off the dribble and knock down shots off the catch. He’s got an incredibly shifty handle, and knows how to manipulate defenses to get his teammates open. His finishing over NBA length will be his biggest issue. The pre-college scouting report on Dillingham made him sound like a tiny gunner who didn’t have much chance to survive in the NBA — now he looks like a complete point guard prospect who controls the game enough to overcome his lack of size. If Darius Garland and Mike Conley can thrive in the league, Dillingham can, too.

7. Memphis Grizzlies - Ja’Kobe Walter, G/F, Baylor

Walter has been one of the more productive freshmen in college basketball this year while also bringing an easily translatable skill set to the NBA. Need someone to defend big guard/small wing types on the perimeter, and also space the floor on the other end? Walter is your guy. The Baylor freshman is solidly built at 6’5, 195 pounds, and he’s going to be able to space the floor at the NBA level. He’s hitting 36.5 percent of his first 96 attempts from three-point range, and also hitting 85.1 percent of his first 67 free throws. Walter shoots the ball with a strong base and quick release. He has real versatility to his shot, showing good mechanics as a movement shooter and some tough shot-making ability on pull-ups. His draft day ceiling could ultimately be determined by how highly teams regard his defense. He looks good at times at the point of attack, and can make some rotations to get into the passing lanes, but he gets hung up on screens a little too often. Walter’s offensive upside is capped by his lack of creation potential: he’s not an advanced driver, and he can settle for taking tough shots because he can’t get all the way to the rim. Walter may not have the upside to go this high in a normal draft, but in a weaker class, his ability to complement stars with his skill set could earn him looks around the top-10.

8. Houston Rockets (via Nets) - Reed Sheppard, G, Kentucky

Reed Sheppard looks nothing like a one-and-done superstar when he walks into the gym, but at this point his play is too impressive to ignore. Sheppard doesn’t even start for Kentucky, but he’s currently putting together one of the greatest freshmen seasons in recent memory, with a box plus/minus that trails only Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis, and Michael Beasley. Sheppard is the best shooter in the class: he’s making 54.1 percent of his three-pointers on 61 attempts, and he’s 84 percent from the foul line. He has a super quick release, deep range, and a willingness to fire them in transition. Sheppard is also a major playmaker defensively: he has magnets for hands to rack up steals and blocks, and is always giving second efforts to finish plays. More under the radar is Sheppard’s skill at hit ahead passes, which have led to so many easy transition buckets for Kentucky this year. So what’s the catch? Sheppard is small — 6’2 with a 6’3 wingspan — which brings questions of just how much utility his defense will have in the NBA. While he’s a quick ball mover and smart passer on the perimeter, he doesn’t generate much rim pressure to bend a defense as a lead ball handler. Sheppard will get overpowered in some matchups, but he’s so good as a shooter and defensive playmaker that teams should be willing to overlook his shortcomings. There hasn’t been a better freshman in college basketball this year.

9. Atlanta Hawks - Cody Williams, F, Colorado

Williams feels like one of the bigger wildcards in a draft class without much consensus at the moment. The case for taking him in the top-10 is mostly based on tools and vibes: a 6’8 wing with long arms, Williams can fly in transition and make some beautiful finishes around the rim. His family history — he’s the younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder wing Jalen Williams, who suddenly looks like one of the better young players in the league — might help his stock, too. Williams’ numbers look good at first glance (61.9 percent true shooting), but there are deeper issues with his game watching the tape. Williams does not yet have a plan for how to score against a set defense. He’s making 40 percent of his threes ... but he’s only taken 15 attempts from deep all year, and has a tendency to turn down open looks. He can capitalize when a teammate creates an advantage for him, but it’s worrying that he’s a potential top-10 pick without being one of the best players on his team (Tristan da Silver and K.J. Simpson lead the Buffaloes). I might be too scared to take Williams in the top-10 at this point, but he’s got the right bloodlines and looks like an NBA player when he walks into the gym, which could be enough in a weak draft.

10. Portland Trail Blazers (via Warriors) - Kyle Fililpowski, C, Duke

Filipowski was projected as a potential first round pick in last year’s draft but made the decision to return to Duke for his sophomore year. A lottery run isn’t out of the question if he can sustain his All-American level play to start this season. A 7-foot, 250-pound big man, Filipowski is highly skilled as a short roll playmaker, post scorer, and occasional pick-and-pop threat. He’s an excellent decision-maker with the ball in his hands, reading the floor well and finding open shooters and cutters as the hub of Duke’s offense. His shot has been somehow hit-or-miss since he entered college, but going 4-for-4 from three against Pitt and 4-of-5 against Georgia Tech helped bump him up to 41.2 percent on the year. He also only shoots 68.4 percent from the foul line. Filipowski is never going to be an explosive athlete, but he does look a little quicker this year. If a team drafts him this high, the hope will be that he can be a plus passer and shooter for a center while being an adequate system defender if not someone who will clean up mistakes. Given how many teams try to play five-out these days, Filipowski will probably have a lot of fans around the league come draft time.

11. Chicago Bulls - Stephon Castle, G, UConn

Castle walked into a unique situation as the top recruit on the reigning national champions who returned a big part of their core from last year. An early season knee injury didn’t make things any easier on him, but despite a brutal start shooting the ball, he’s beginning to look more and more like the lottery selection he was always supposed to be. Castle is a strong 6’6 guard who kicks ass defensively, can drive the ball and finish at the basket, and knows how to make quick passing reads. He’s making 75 percent of his looks at the rim this year, and only 42 percent of those attempts have been assisted. He looks excellent as a help defender, and has a big enough frame to hold up against a variety of positions. His jump shot will be his make-or-break skill, but it’s hard to imagine he’ll shoot this poorly (3-of-15 from three) all year given his high school tape and 73.2 percent mark from the foul line. Castle seems poised to rise up draft boards in March as he continues to get healthy while playing for a great team. His numbers may make him look like a questionable top-10 pick right now, but a hot shooting run to close the year could push him even higher than this.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Utah Jazz) - Isaiah Collier, PG, USC

Collier already feels like the most polarizing prospect in this cycle. The USC point guard was viewed as the the mainstream No. 1 pick as recently as a month ago, but the continued struggles for himself and his team now has some wondering if he should even go in the lottery. In reality, Collier has well-defined strengths and weaknesses as a player, and how he improves his shortcomings will ultimately determine what type of pro he turns out to be. On the plus side: the 6’4 guard is a tremendous driver who can generate paint touches with ease and has shown the ability to finish at the basket. He’s making 66.3 percent of his looks at the rim right now, and only 21 percent have been assisted. Collier looks more good-than-great as a facilitator to this point, but he’s been crushed by turnovers. His 24.2 turnover rate is astronomical, but it’s possible he could complete more passes on a spaced NBA floor surrounded by better athletes. The biggest hole for Collier is his jump shot: he’s making only 31 percent from deep, and doesn’t feel comfortable pulling up when defenses go under screens. The fact that he’s only hitting 67 percent from the foul line won’t help his future shooting projections. Defensively, Collier has a strong frame but doesn’t show the type of second efforts and hustle plays that help smaller guards compete. Taking him in the late lottery is a lot different from taking him at No. 1, and this feels like the right point in the draft for his talent.

13. New Orleans Pelicans (via Lakers) - Donovan Clingan, C, UConn

Clingan was UConn’s breakout freshman star as a backup center last year, and his efficiency has maintained as he’s assumed a bigger role this season. At 7’2 with a 7’7 wingspan, Clingan is a super long rim protector and play finisher in the middle. He’s long enough to effectively play drop and still contest floaters and pull-ups from midrange, and has so much length he can still block shots even when he gets knocked off his spots. He’s super efficient as a scorer, but mostly scores on dunks. His passing ability has looked a little more promising this year, and could be an untapped area for future upside. He’s currently sidelined for a month with a right foot injury, and teams will want to see how well he moves when he comes back. The success of similar big men like Mark Williams and Walker Kessler should bode well for Clingan’s draft stock.

14. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Jazz) - Tidjane Salaun, F, France

Les highlights de Tidjane Salaun en décembre



Meilleur jeune du mois by Gedibois, l'ailier de @CB_officiel succède à Melvin Ajinça (septembre) et Zaccharie Risacher (octobre + novembre).#BetclicELITE pic.twitter.com/Db0l0Gz1KS — LNB (@LNBofficiel) January 7, 2024

Salaun has shot up draft boards while playing for Cholet in the top pro French league for his combination of youth, size, athletic tools, and shooting potential. Salaun has a great measurables for an NBA wing at 6’10 with a 7’1 wingspan and a strong frame. He’ll still be 18 years old on draft night with an Aug. 2005 birthday, and he’s already contributing real minutes (fifth on Cholet in total minutes) against pro competition. Salaun seems to shoot an easy ball from three, and moves his feet well on the perimeter. His overall feel for the game on both ends remains a work in progress, and it’s hard to tell if there’s any creation potential here. Still, the mid first round could be a decent place to take an upside swing for a patient team.

15. Orlando Magic - Jared McCain, PG, Duke

McCain entered Duke with a reputation as the best shooter among the incoming freshmen class, and he’s lived up to it so far. He’s 34-for-81 (42 percent) from three-point range right now, and he’s also shooting 84 percent at the line. McCain isn’t going to be a slasher, but he can handle secondary pick-and-roll reps and make quick passes. The question is if his elite jump shot and strong feel for the game is enough to overcome his lack of size and athletic tools. The Magic desperately need more shooting, so this feels like a good fit if McCain continues his stellar recent stretch. McCain probably doesn’t not deserve to go this high in a vacuum, but he’s come on strong late and feels like a good fit in Orlando.

16. Phoenix Suns - Yves Missi, C, Baylor

Missi is a breakout freshman star for Baylor after entering school as the No. 29 overall recruit in his class, per RSCI. A strong and long 7-foot big man, Missi is crushing the glass, hammering home dunks, and providing excellent rim protection for the Bears. His rebounding is his best attribute right now, particularly on the offensive glass where his monstrous 19.2 percent o-board rate ranks top-five in America. Defensively, Missi mostly plays drop coverage for Baylor, but has shown some ability to play at the level of the screen with his quickness. He can absorb contact at the rim as a shot blocker, and has shown quick hands to get deflections with a 8.1 percent block rate and 2.3 steal rate right now. He has no jump shot and barely makes half his free throws, but his athletic tools, size, and tenacity on the offensive glass makes him a likely top-20 pick this year.

17. Atlanta Hawks (via Kings) - D.J. Wagner, G, Kentucky

Wagner was considered a possible top-five pick coming into the season following an acclaimed high school career in New Jersey. After a rough start to his freshman year, he’s stabilized a bit and renewed hope for his NBA chances. Wagner would be a third generation NBA player as the son of Dajuan Wagner and grandson of Milt Wagner. The 6’4 guard will make his living as a slasher: he’s one of the best rim pressure threats in this class even if he doesn’t always finish. Wagner is capable of getting pretty much wherever he wants off the bounce, and he has decent vision as a live dribble passer. His three-point shot is a work in progress, hitting 31.3 percent of his first 48 shots from deep. With Kentucky setting their sights on the Final Four, Wagner will have plenty of high-profile chances to show scouts he still deserves looks in the lottery. If his layups start dropping more regularly, he has a chance.

18. Toronto Raptors (via Pacers) - Tyler Smith, F, G League Ignite

While the G League’s biggest stars have been a bit underwhelming this season, Smith has exceeded all expectations as he’s made the jump from Overtime Elite. Listed at 6’11, 224 pounds, Smith is a supersized forward who can play on the perimeter offensively and space the floor. His shooting has been his calling card this year, hitting 37.8 percent of his threes on 3.4 attempts per game. Smith is also capable of punishing smaller defenders with his size, and has finished a ton of dunks already this season. A combination of size, shooting, and interior finishing is usually a safe bet.

19. New York Knicks - Kel’el Ware, C, Indiana

Ware was an elite recruit who got lost within a deep Oregon front court as a freshman. His transfer to Indiana has given him the opportunity and mentorship he’s needed to become one of the top centers in college basketball. Ware is a long and mobile 7-footer who can finish plays above the rim and has solid touch on his jumper. The biggest question mark has always been his motor, but he’s been playing harder under head coach Mike Woodson in Bloomington. Indiana’s total lack of shooting and spacing around Ware makes you wonder how effective he’d be in a better situation. If Ware can show teams he’s capable of being a stretch five — he’s 10-for-24 (41.7 percent) from three this year — he should push toward the lottery. His talent is evident, but he’ll have to overcome his reputation for occasional loafing.

20. New Orleans Pelicans - Kwame Evans, F/C, Oregon

Evans earned five-star status coming out of Florida prep powerhouse Montverde Academy for his size and athletic tools, and he’s shown a real nose for the ball to start his freshman season at Oregon. The 6’9 forward with a 7-foot wingspan has shined lately as a small ball five. He’s a dynamic defensive playmaker with quick hands, good mobility, and the size to challenge shots as a secondary rim protector. Evans’ 7.0 percent block rate and 4.3 steal rate are elite numbers, and his rotations look good on film. There’s shooting potential here with an 81.8 percent free throw mark, but his three-point shot has quite a bit of load time and a little elbow flair. He’s hitting 10-of-42 (23.8 percent) from deep this season. Evans’ ability to make plays as a roller and willingness to move the ball as a passer gives him some real intrigue. Teams will want to know if he can score against a set defense, and wonder if he’s really big enough to be a small ball five in the league. Either way, he’s earned NBA attention for his play as of late.

21. New York Knicks (via Mavericks) - Ryan Dunn, F, Virginia

Dunn might be the best defensive playmaker in this class. He also might be the worst outside shooter of any non-center sized player. A 6’8 forward with a 7’1 wingspan, Dunn has blossomed in his sophomore year as a defensive game-plan wrecker who rips the ball away from opponents. His 9.9 block rate and 4.9 steal rate are elite numbers. Offensively, Dunn mostly tries to finish plays on cuts or from the dunker’s spot. He’s a total non-threat from deep (5-of-23) and only makes 59.6 percent of his free throws. He’s big enough and bouncy enough to attack the rim as a finisher, but teams will have to get creative to overcome the spacing crunch his presence will likely bring. Adding the top defensive playmaker to one of the league’s worst defenses in Indiana feels like a quality fit.

22. Miami Heat - Kevin McCullar, G/F, Kansas

McCullar is in his fifth year of college basketball and still getting better. A strong 6’7 wing, McCullar has gone from glue guy to star in his second season with Kansas after three seasons at Texas Tech. He’s always been able to defend the perimeter, make connective passes, and attack tilted defenses on straight line drives to the rim, where he can finish with strength. The big improvement this season has been his jump shot. After being a sub 30 percent shooter from deep over his first four years of college ball, McCullar has now made 37.3 percent of his first 67 three-pointers this year. His age will be held against him — he turns 23 years old before Selection Sunday — but wings this well-rounded are hard to find outside the top-20, even if they lack self-creation skills. If the shooting holds, McCullar is an obvious first round talent.

23. Cleveland Cavaliers - Bronny James, G, USC

It’s been an up-and-down freshman year for Bronny James as he’s recovered from a terrifying instance of cardiac arrest during a July practice. James returned to the court in Dec., and so far he’s mostly lived up to the scouting report while struggling to find consistency. James’ numbers look underwhelming at first glance, but there’s still a lot to like about his game. James is an off-ball guard who can hound the point of attack defensively, make plays in transition, and hit spot-up threes. Any flashes of self-creation would be welcome, and that starts with tightening his handle. James’ lack of size will be a knock against him, and he’s going to have to shoot it better to draw real interest. Being LeBron James’ son certainly can’t hurt his draft stock.

24. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers) - Bobi Klintman, F, Cairns Taipans (NBL)

Klintman had a late-season freshman breakout for Wake Forest a year ago and drew some interest at the end of the first round. Instead of entering the draft, he made the surprising decision to leave for Australia, where he’s continued to show off his mix of size, shooting, and fluidity. The 6’9 forward is shooting 36.5 percent from three on his first 74 attempts, and he’s also making 80 percent of his free throws. There have been some impressive flashes of ball handling and defensive playmaking this season, but there are some red flags, too. Klintman fouls a lot, and has 33 turnovers to 16 assists so far. He’s mostly a catch-and-shoot forward right now, but in this class that might be enough to get first round looks again.

25. Denver Nuggets - Tristan da Silva, F, Colorado

What Tristan da Silva lacks in athleticism and physicality, he makes up for with shooting touch and an innate ability to find holes in the opposing defense. A 6’9, 230-pound forward, da Silva is an exceptionally efficient scorer at Colorado with his ability to move around off the ball and find easy buckets. He’s an excellent outside shooter at 38 percent from three on nearly 300 attempts in his college career. Even if he’s not a threat to finish plays above the rim, da Silva has still become one of the nation’s most efficient high-usage scorers with a 64.2 true shooting percentage. Teams will wonder if he can survive defensively and on the glass, but his size and scoring touch is a fine bet at this point in the first round.

26. Philadelphia 76ers - Kylan Boswell, G, Arizona

Boswell was the youngest player in college basketball last year as a 17-year-old freshman, and he’s taken another step forward this season as a sophomore, logging the second-most minutes on an elite Arizona team. The 6’2 guard is appealing for his combination of on-ball defense and volume three-point shooting. Boswell is taking 9.6 threes per 100 possessions this year and knocking them down at a 42 percent clip, showing some versatility with his shot both off the catch and off the dribble. His defense is also impressive at the point of attack, with quick hands leading to plenty of steals. Boswell doesn’t really get to the rim or the free throw line much, but Arizona is way better with him on the floor. Still only 18 years old, Boswell has plenty of positive indicators for a prospect even without a complete skill set.

27. Toronto Raptors (via Thunder) - Trevon Brazile, C/F, Arkansas

Brazile was in the midst of a breakout sophomore year with Arkansas last season when he suffered a devastating ACL tear. He’s back in the lineup this year, and again looks like an intriguing pro prospect for his combination of size, shooting, and rim finishing. A 6’10 big with a 7’3 wingspan, Brazile is capable of playing on the perimeter offensively with a 37 percent three-point stroke on 77 attempts over the last two seasons. Brazile looks like he’s still regaining his explosiveness around the rim after the injury, but he’s already thrown down 21 dunks and is making 73 percent of his attempts at the basket. He’s a solid supplemental shot blocker with a 4.8 percent block rate, but probably won’t be counted on to be a team’s primary rim protector. Teams will wonder if he can defend the perimeter well enough to play the four in the NBA.

28. Milwaukee Bucks - Oso Ighodaro, C, Marquette

Ighodaro exploded onto the national college basketball scene as a junior big man for Marquette last season, and he looks even better this year. At 6’11, 235 pounds, Ighodaro brings tantalizing passing ability with tremendous touch as an interior scorer. Marquette often uses Ighodaro as the hub for its actions, and he has a rare ability to hit cutters with his passes. He’s excellent as a short roll playmaker, daring defenses to stop him from rolling for a dunk by firing out passes behind the arc. He’s a bit light for a center and isn’t a fearsome rim protector, and his shooting range is limited. Still, Ighodaro’s smarts, motor, and rapid improvement make him an appealing prospect in the late first.

29. Minnesota Timberwolves - Devin Carter, G, Providence

Carter has been one of the better guards in college basketball this season, and his improved shooting has put him squarely on NBA radars. The 6’2 guard proved himself to be an elite on-ball defender of smaller guards during his debut year at Providence last season, and he’s still ferocious on that end even as his offensive responsibilities have increased. After shooting below 30 percent from three in his first two years of college ball, Carter has come out gunning this year, knocking down 37 percent of his triples on 6.7 attempts per game from deep. He’s improved his scoring efficiency while increasing his usage and maintaining his plus defense. The NBA will always be leery of smaller guards, but Carter does enough well to get real looks.

30. Boston Celtics - Dalton Knecht, G/F, Tennessee

Knecht has been one of the great transfer portal success stories this season at Tennessee after making the jump from Northern Colorado. His shooting touch and scoring efficiency hasn’t just maintained in jumping from the Big Sky to the SEC — it’s actually improved. The 6’6, 200-pound wing is one of the very best shooters in this class, knocking down 40 percent of his threes on five attempts per game, and 79 percent of his free throws. His ability to bend defenses off the ball with his movement around the arc will be appealing to teams looking for knockdown shooting out of their role players. Knecht didn’t have a single scholarship offer out of high school and had to spend two years playing JUCO ball before getting to Northern Colorado. He’s already one of the best stories in college basketball, and with legitimate NBA interest in the first round, it’s only getting better.