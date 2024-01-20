Houston Texans had the first postseason punt return touchdown in over a decade

The Houston Texans started their game on the road on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens looking to make history.

In their short time as an NFL franchise, the Texans have never reached the AFC Championship Game. Should Houston win (the game is active and tied at the time of this writing), it would reach unconquered ground as far as their organization is concerned.

Whether or not that happens, the Texans made history in the process. With under five minutes to go in the first half of the game, Steven Sims took a punt return 67 yards all the way the house.

What was historical about this, you ask? This was the first time that a punt was returned for a touchdown in the postseason since the 2012 season, which means it hadn’t happened in over a decade. Amazingly, the punt in question was booted by the Baltimore Ravens, although that Ravens team wound up winning the game and the Super Bowl shortly after.

Even though this touchdown came in only their sixth quarter of the playoffs, the Texans have made it a habit of finding non-offensive ways to score since the tournament began. They already have the most in the postseason since the 2010 Green Bay Packers, another team that wound up winning the Super Bowl.

From @ESPNStatsInfo: The Texans have 3 non-offensive TD this postseason, the most by any team in a single postseason since the 2010 Packers had 3 (that Packers team also won the Super Bowl). — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 20, 2024

Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud is good enough as is. Maybe giving his team opportunities to score that he does not have to be a part of is not a great idea!