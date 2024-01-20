Deebo Samuel ruled out of 49ers-Packers with shoulder injury

With a win over the Green Bay Packers, the San Francisco 49ers will advance to the NFC Championship game for the third-straight season, and for the fourth time in five years. But that task might have gotten a little tougher in the first half of Saturday night’s Divisional Round, as star wide receiver Deebo Samuel is now questionable to return to the game with a shoulder injury.

Samuel was shaken up on a hit in the first quarter, and remained down on the field for a period of time before he was taken into the blue medical tent:

Deebo Samuel walked up to the sideline like he was waiting to go back in then was brought to the blue medical tent to be checked. He's in there now pic.twitter.com/E0gZgnGztT — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) January 21, 2024

Related Bet on the NFL Playoffs at DraftKings Sportsbook

Samuel was then taken to the locker room for further evaluation, and the team indicated that he was questionable to return to the game with a head injury:

#GBvsSF @DignityHealth injury update: WR Deebo Samuel is being evaluated for a head injury and his return is questionable. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 21, 2024

Samuel was then cleared to return, but then he was spotted working with trainers on the sideline as they examined his left shoulder. According to Erin Andrews of FOX Sports, he was suffering with a shoulder injury.

The wide receiver suffered a fracture to his left shoulder early in San Francisco’s Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns, and missed the remainder of that game as well as the 49ers’ Week 7 and 8 games.

Samuel was not on the field as the 49ers put together a drive before halftime that ended with a blocked field goal attempt.

Update: Samuel returned to the sideline without his pads on for the second half, with the team leaving him listed as questionable to return.

The team then provided an update, ruling him out of the game:

49ers now officially have ruled out WR Deebo Samuel due to a shoulder injury.



In the past, the 49ers have not been the same team without Samuel. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2024

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.