Baker Mayfield changed the narrative during breakout season with Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were just trying to figure out a short-term answer after the retirement of Tom Brady.

Baker Mayfield was simply an under-the-radar signing with no guarantees of anything other than a journeyman quarterback getting a prove-it, one-year deal and the Buccaneers giving themselves another option in the post-Brady world.

Now, it’s all about Mayfield in Tampa Bay. He must be the future.

The Buccaneers are the kings of the NFL’s worst division and keeping Mayfield under center moving forward will give Tampa Bay the best shot at remaining leaders of the NFC South.

The Buccaneers’ 2023 season ended Sunday with a 31-23 defeat at the Detroit Lions in the NFC Divisional Round. But the Buccaneers fought until the end and Mayfield led the way.

He kept coming back and fought until the clock hit 00:00. That’s what he does. It’s a microcosm of his career. Down and never out this guy is.

Now that the season is over, Tampa Bay’s brass has to finalize a contract extension for Mayfield n. Does he deserve top of the quarterback market money? No, probably not, but Mayfield has earned a fair starting quarterback pay day. He is a legitimate starting quarterback and he has proven he can win.

Mayfield, who threw for 681 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions in a Wild Card win over Philadelphia and the Divisional loss to the Lions, threw a pick on his final play of the season Sunday. But Mayfield didn’t lose this game. He was the reason why the Buccaneers, who were 4-7 at one point this season, made it this far.

The Buccaneers know Mayfield is their guy. He is the leader of this team and his teammates love him. So, in his prove-it year in Florida, Mayfield delivers.

There have been reports that the Buccaneers want to extend Mayfield. They know there are no better options, and we’re not talking about solely for the 2024 season. Mayfield, who turns 29 in April, should be the Buccaneers’ quarterback for the next four to five seasons.

That is remarkable, because a year ago he was floundering. The No. 1 overall draft pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2018 spent time with four different organizations in 20 months. The Los Angeles Rams picked up the quarterback 13 months ago.

But Mayfield found a home in Tampa Bay. In an interview with NBC that was broadcast prior to Sunday’s game, Mayfield said he’s never felt as comfortable with any franchise as he has in Tampa Bay. He admitted in the interview that there were times where he lost confidence in his game. But he regained that in Tampa Bay.

Mayfield is good for the Buccaneers, and the Buccaneers are good for Mayfield. There is no reason for Mayfield to go look for riches elsewhere and there is no reason for the Buccaneers to search for another quarterback.

Tampa Bay has found the solution to the Brady retirement challenge. Now, it’s time for them to give Mayfield the contract extension he has earned.