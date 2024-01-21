Did Josh Allen and Bills get away with an illegal forward pass vs. Chiefs?

It took all of one drive for the latest installment of the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs rivalry to go off the rails.

Actually, it arguably took just one play. Stefon Diggs fumbled on the game’s opening offensive snap, but the ball was illegally batted out of bounds by tight end Dalton Kincaid. It was arguably a turnover-saving penalty given the Chiefs defenders in the vicinity.

Two plays later, on 3rd and 17, Josh Allen scrambled and crossed the line of scrimmage, then threw a backwards pass to backup running back Ty Johnson, who was stopped just short of the first down.

A crazy sequence, but was it legal? It depends on where Allen released the ball, and where Johnson caught it. Based on the available camera angles, it looks like this could’ve been ruled an illegal forward pass.

Related Bet on the 2024 NFL Playoffs at DraftKings Sportsbook

Where the lateral was thrown, where the lateral was caught. pic.twitter.com/11X5gzbkhm — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) January 21, 2024

The Chiefs did not challenge this call, which proved pretty important. Josh Allen converted a 4th-and-1 sneak, and the Bills were able to move down the field and kick a short field goal. Kansas City tied it up on its opening possession, which was a lot less eventful.

On this occasion, the controversial lateral/forward pass debate in a playoff game went in Buffalo’s favor.