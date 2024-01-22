A comprehensive guide to Super Bowl game day at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is officially set to host its first-ever Super Bowl this season, with kickoff for the 2023-24 AFC and NFC Champions set for Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium. Their bid to host Super Bowl LVIII was announced back in Dec. 2021, already an immensely popular tourist location thanks to its rich history, diverse culinary attractions with world-famous restaurants and celebrity chefs, famous productions and shows, casinos, nightlife and more – a city with a little something for everyone, regardless of your interests.

Allegiant Stadium, home to the Las Vegas Raiders, is one of two of the NFL’s newest stadiums along with SoFi Stadium in LA, having both opened in the 2020 season. It’s located in the heart of downtown Vegas, adjacent to the famous Las Vegas Strip. Though the weather isn’t typically much of a factor in Vegas during the month of February, fans can rest assured that they’ll enjoy seamless conditions on game day regardless of Mother Nature’s plans thanks to the dome at Allegiant – one of 10 domed stadiums throughout the league.

Leading up to Super Bowl LVIII kickoff, even the most experienced attendees at Allegiant Stadium will want to familiarize themselves with what to expect on game day, as things will look a little different here in Vegas! Here’s a breakdown of what to expect leading up to kickoff for Super Bowl 58.

The week leading up to Super Bowl kickoff

Throughout the week leading up to Super Bowl kickoff, there will be plenty of activities and sponsored events, including Super Bowl Opening Night and The Super Bowl Experience.

Super Bowl Opening Night

The first sponsored event of the week is Super Bowl Opening Night, which will take place on Monday, Feb. 5 from 3 to 8 p.m. PT at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets to the event will cost $30, and include interviews of Super Bowl players and coaches, as well as live entertainment, appearances by NFL legends, photo opportunities and more.

The Super Bowl Experience

From Wednesday, Feb. 7 through Saturday, Feb. 10, the NFL will host the annual “Super Bowl Experience” at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, just across from the stadium over I-15 at 3950 S. Las Vegas Blvd. Las Vegas, Nev. 89119.

There, fans will have the opportunity to meet some of the stars from around the league, enjoy photo opportunities with Super Bowl rings and the Lombardi Trophy, as well as participate in a number of game experiences to get a taste of the skills it takes to make it to Super Bowl 58. Some off the fan favorites include NFL Combine exercises, like the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump and a combine obstacle course. Other events include a quarterback scramble drill, a passing accuracy challenge and the opportunity to attempt an extra point kick through a regulation-sized goal.

Tickets are free for kids 12 & under, with adult ticket prices ranging from $25-50 depending on the day. Those interested in participating in any interactive games at the event will be required to download and register for the NFL’s OnePass app, available for iOS and Android.

Super Bowl game day

Getting to the game, parking at Allegiant Stadium

Those visiting the stadium will need to plan their transportation to the stadium well in advance, especially considering there will be no available on-site parking for game day. Fans are recommended to either find local parking along the Las Vegas Strip or utilize ride-share services services like Uber or Lyft to accommodate their travel needs.

Those looking for parking along the Las Vegas strip can find a list of potential locations here.

Rideshare users (Uber, Lyft, taxi, etc.) will be asked to locate the appropriate drop-off station on West Mesa Vista Avenue and enter the stadium using Fan Entry 2. After the game, fans should exit using Fan Entry 1 and head off the property to request a ride to their final destination. Expect pricing for rides to be subject to inflation due to increased demand. Fans will likely want to walk north toward the Las Vegas Strip and evacuate the greatest bulk of the crowds before requesting their rides.

Plan to arrive with plenty of time ahead of kickoff to account for large crowds.

Once you arrive at Super Bowl LVIII

Allegiant Stadium security info

Fans should expect heightened security at Super Bowl LVIII. All fans on the premises must be ticketed and abide by security procedures as outlined by Allegiant Stadium. That means, unfortunately, visitors will want to ditch any unnecessary bags, as the list of what’s allowed is rather short. All purses or bags (not clear) larger than 4.5” x 6.5” are prohibited, but if necessary, fans can bring a clear plastic or vinyl bag as long as it is 12” x 6” x 12” in dimension or smaller. One-gallon plastic clear freezer bags are also acceptable. If fans have any medically necessary items, security may grant an exception to the bag policy with a thorough inspection at the gate.

No camera bags, computer bags, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, or binoculars may be brought into the stadium.

What to eat, drink at Allegiant Stadium

At Allegiant Stadium, attendees can expect a virtually endless assortment of food and beverage vendors. Keep in mind that there is no tailgating allowed at the Super Bowl, so fans will want to make sure they’re prepared to last until they get into the stadium before they’ll encounter any food or drink options. Luckily, once you arrive, you’ll be greeted with one of the best food experiences in the league, with their food experience ranked fourth in the NFL based on a recent report analyzing the number of available concessions and average prices.

Beverage varieties span from non-alcoholic drinks, including soda, water, coffee, iced tea and Powerade, as well as alcoholic beverages including beer, wine and specialty and premium cocktail options throughout the stadium.

Food options are varied and include options for those with dietary restrictions, including gluten-free items as well as vegetarian and vegan selections. Foodies can find plenty of things worth trying, with options including BBQ, standard gameday eats like burgers and dogs, gourmet tacos, and more. Among the most popular food options is Fuku Burger (headlined by their classic burger, topped with a signature wasabi mayo and “Fuku Sauce” as a staple of their Japanese-influenced burger menu). Other favorites include BBQ Mexicana, and of course, loaded hot dogs from Neon Dogs and boozy ice cream from Sweet & Boozy.

A full list of available food and drink options at Allegiant Stadium can be found here, categorized by the type of food and beverage options available and by location within the stadium.

In-game entertainment for Super Bowl LVIII

Just in case watching two of the NFL’s best teams duke it out for the Lombardi trophy wasn’t enough entertainment for you, the league has plenty more in store for those in attendance at Super Bowl 58. Reba McEntire will open up the festivities by singing the national anthem, followed by rapper Post Malone, who will sing “America the Beautiful” ahead of kickoff. Headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show will be R&B pop artist Usher, who closed out a 100-show residency in Vegas in early December. He’ll be releasing his ninth studio album, Coming Home, on the same day — a great way to celebrate his storied career at the prime age of 45. You know — just two years older than Tom Brady was during his last Super Bowl win. Age surely is just a number.

Football fans of all types will have something to enjoy in this outing, as Las Vegas looks to expand its reputation beyond Sin City and further showcase why their hospitality ranks them among the most popular tourist cities in America to make them a perfect host city for Super Bowl LVIII.