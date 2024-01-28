Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson trade breathtaking TDs in Chiefs-Ravens AFC Championship

Fans tuning in for the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens expected to see some offensive fireworks given the two quarterbacks in the game.

So far, both Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson have delivered.

After the Ravens went three-and-out to start the game, the Chiefs took over on their own 14-yard line. Mahomes and company promptly went right down the field, scoring a touchdown on their first possession of the game. For the Ravens, it was just the third time all season theier defense had giving up a touchdown on the first drive of the game.

And the Chiefs needed some magic from Mahomes to reach paydirt.

The touchdown came on a perfectly-thrown ball to Travis Kelce on a vertical route, who was working against talented safety Kyle Hamilton in man coverage. With Hamilton in good position to take away Kelce, Mahomes threw towards his tight end’s back shoulder, and Kelce made an incredible adjustment to finish the play for a touchdown:

The Chiefs needed a big fourth-down conversion to extend the drive, and as you might expect, Mahomes and Kelce were the duo to deliver that play:

That gave the Chiefs a big 7-0 lead early, and the Ravens offenses needed an answer. Another three-and-out would put their defense right back on the field, giving the Chiefs an opportunity to take an early two-score lead.

Baltimore was on the verge of doing just that, but John Harbaugh left his offense on the field to try and convert a 4th-and-1 situation deep in their own territory. Part of the reason he felt comfortable doing that?

Because he has Jackson running the show:

Jackson’s 21-yard scamper not only picked up the first down, but it pushed Baltimore into Kansas City territory. After running back Gus Edwards picked up 15 yards on the next snap, Jackson retreated to throw with the Ravens facing a 1st and 10 at the Kansas City 30-yard line.

The Chiefs got pressure, but again Jackson did something that maybe only he can:

After dipping around and through a potential sack, Jackson spots rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers behind the coverage. He drops in a perfect throw which Flowers tracks down, and the Ravens tie the game.

If the first three drives are any indication, NFL fans are going to be in for a treat this afternoon.

Update 1: The Chiefs scored on their next possession to take a 14-7 lead, and the drive had another silly conversion from Mahomes to Kelce:

Mahomes was back there for almost 10 seconds before he threw it



Given how the two are playing, we will update this story with more remarkable moments.