Travis Kelce breaks NFL playoff receptions record set by Jerry Rice

It’s been another brilliant playoff performance by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and he has surpassed the nearly unsurpassable Jerry Rice.

With his seventh catch in the first half of the highly anticipated AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens, Kelce brought his career playoff receptions total to 152, standing alone in NFL history.

It’s been a record-setting postseason for one of the game’s greatest tight ends. Last week against the Buffalo Bills, Kelce caught his 16th postseason touchdown pass from Mahomes, also an NFL record for any QB-receiver combination. Their record was extended in the first quarter on this incredible back-shoulder throw in tight coverage.

Kelce’s playoff history includes 23 catches and four games with Alex Smith as his quarterback, so it hasn’t all been with Patrick Mahomes. What’s also incredible is he’s done this in eight fewer games played than Rice. The next closest active player on the all-time playoff receptions list is former Chiefs teammate Tyreek Hill, who’s got a ways to go at 96.

In other words, don’t expect Kelce’s newest record to be swiftly broken.