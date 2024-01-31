The NCAA is drowning in problems it created

Look, it’s the latest chapter of the NCAA trying to enforce NIL rules they more than likely don’t understand! This time, their target is the Tennessee Volunteers and their NIL dealings in recruitment. However, this time the Volunteers and the state of Tennessee are fighting back.

On Wednesday, state attorney generals of Tennessee and Virginia filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in a claim that the NCAA’s rules on NIL are antitrust violations.

Per a New York Times report on Tuesday, the NCAA is investigating the use of a private jet by a Tennessee NIL collective to use for eventual five-star Tennessee QB commit Nico Iamaleava for a visit. According to the NCAA, boosters paying for a recruiting trip is in violation of the rules.

However, the Volunteers immediately decided to fight back. Even the governor of Tennessee is pitching in.

The University of Tennessee has been nothing but forthcoming with the NCAA, and I thank Chancellor Donde Plowman for taking a stand on behalf of all universities and student athletes. pic.twitter.com/UEiI5tM2Q5 — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) January 31, 2024

The NCAA has picked a lot of fights in their crusade against paying student-athletes, but this is legitimately one they might not win. Tennessee is extremely organized behind the Volunteers, and there’s just simply so much on the NCAA’s plate that they might be drowning in problems that they created.

NCAA is currently fighting at least a half-dozen legal challenges.



They would:

- cost $3B+ in retroactive NIL/Alston/TV revenue

- make athletes employees

- permit athletes to unionize

- permit athletes to transfer unlimited times

- permit athletes to sign NIL deals as recruits — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 31, 2024

If only someone had the foresight to see that the NCAA dragging their feet on the NIL wave was going to hurt them in the long run.

If only.

Anyway, I hope Tennessee kicks the NCAA’s ass in court.