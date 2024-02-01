Joel Embiid injury: 76ers superstar out with torn meniscus in left knee

The Philadelphia 76ers will be without star Joel Embiid for at least a few games, if not longer.

Embiid has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his left knee, according to a report from Shams Charania. According to a subsequent report from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the plan is for Embiid to be out “through the weekend” while a treatment plan is finalized.

Wojnarowski then followed with this reporting:

There's still uncertainty about how the Sixers medical staff, several specialists and Embiid will move forward to the treat the injured meniscus. They'll take more time over the next several days to chart a course. https://t.co/JkqeM7GCeC — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 2, 2024

The news comes on a day where the team was fined $100,000 by the league for “violating league injury reporting rules.” One fine was for $25,000 for “failing to include Trey Murphy III on the team’s injury report for the team’s game on Saturday, Jan. 27 against the Milwaukee Bucks.”

The second fine related to Embiid. According to the league, the team was fined $75,000 for failing to include him on the injury report. As noted in the statement from the league, the fine “takes into account Philadelphia’s prior history of fines for violating injury reporting rules:”

The following has been released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/eyOZAfTaJY — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 1, 2024

Embiid was listed as questionable heading into the team’s Tuesday night game against the Golden State Warriors. Late in the fourth quarter, Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga fell on Embiid’s leg, and the superstar big man would not return.

Now all of Philadelphia is left wondering when they will see him next.