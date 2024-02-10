Kansas City Chiefs OG Joe Thuney ruled out for Super Bowl LVIII

The Kansas City Chiefs may very well win their second-straight Super Bowl on Sunday. But they will have to accomplish that feat without one of their stalwarts along the offensive line.

Left guard Joe Thuney, who suffered a pectoral injury against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round and did not play in the AFC Championship Game, was officially ruled out for Super Bowl LVIII on Friday. He made the trip to Las Vegas with the hopes that he could improve enough to play on Sunday, but having been unable to practice yet this week, the team ruled him out for the game against the San Francisco 49ers.

In his place will be Nick Allegretti, who started against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. In his five years with the team, Allegretti has started 13 regular season games, and four playoff games. One of those four postseason games was Super Bowl LV, which the Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Against the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, Allegretti was charted with giving up one sack by Pro Football Focus. That sack came on this play in the fourth quarter, with the Chiefs facing a 1st and 10 and Allegretti working against Justin Madubuike on the interior:

How Allegretti fares may go a long way towards determining just how Super Bowl Sunday unfolds.