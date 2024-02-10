Kirk Cousins and KJ Osborn are dance partners on and off the field

Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins and WR KJ Osborn always seem to be in sync. Whether it be shredding defenses through the air or helping Cousins learn some new dance moves, the two are always working to help each other improve. Despite an early season skid that saw Minnesota start 0-3, Cousins and Osborn both shared the belief that the offense was a few missteps away from playing at the level they knew they could reach. What this led to was an upset win over the San Francisco 49ers and some of the best football of Cousins’ career before his season abruptly ended due to an Achilles injury.

I spoke to Cousins and Osborn on Radio Row to ask about Disney, dancing and communication during plays. All thanks to our friends at Bounty:

One thing that I noticed about the Vikings’ offense is the amount of choice routes and digs over the middle that Cousins and Osborn connected on. So naturally, I asked about their chemistry and what Cousins likes and doesn’t like when throwing those passes. Cousins said he’s a “window” passer, and when he’s targeting players over the intermediate middle of the field like Osborn, he’ll tell them to stop in the windows and he’ll find them, instead of continuing to run into traffic and making life difficult on the offense.

When Osborn was asked about running choice routes and how he reads them, he said it stems from film study throughout the week, and knowing what leverage the defender is playing with. Cousins added on that if it’s Osborn running the option routes, he knows what Osborn likes to do and tries to get him in his most advantageous opportunities.

Oh yeah, we also talked Disney and dancing. Shoutout to Kirk and KJ for being awesome.