Super Bowl concessions prices: $17 Bud Lights, $13 hot dogs destroy wallets for the big game

Let’s face it: If you have the money to go to the Super Bowl then price is of little concern to you. Spending $20 on a beer feels like nothing when it spent $3,000 to sit in the stands — but still, the concessions prices of the game have always been out of control.

Las Vegas was always going to go big, and the prices reflect that as well.

Maybe I'm numb to pricing, but for a Super Bowl the food prices don't seem entirely insane. pic.twitter.com/LeT5IKeq1G — David Fucillo (@davidfucillo) February 11, 2024

I have some big problems with the menu, only insofar that it doesn’t represent either city at all. I’m not going to complain about a hot dog with pulled pork on it, but pork BBQ isn’t a Kansas City thing at all. Chili isn’t a San Francisco thing when it comes to the amazing Mexican food available there either.

The drinks, well, they are what they are. Here’s a full menu of everything if you want to feel a little better about being at home instead of the game.

Some concessions prices at Super Bowl 58 pic.twitter.com/PSZF25qsL4 — Mike Ashmore (@mashmore98) February 11, 2024

HOLD ON A DAMN SECOND...

COORS LIGHT IS CONSIDERED A “PREMIUM DRAFT”?

I have absolutely no problem with Coors Light. To be honest, it’s my go-to “beach soda” for the summer when I plan to sit outside and drink like 10 of them in an afternoon. There is absolutely nothing I could consider “premium” about the experience.

This is somehow even worse than the prices.