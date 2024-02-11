The Super Bowl 58 crowd at Allegiant Stadium seems very pro-49ers

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs had to do something new in their run to Super Bowl LVIII: Win playoff games on the road.

If the buildup to Super Bowl LVIII is any indication, they might need to win one more.

Allegiant Stadium is just 531 miles from Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers. As a result, the site of Super Bowl LVIII is filled with 49ers fans and feels much like a home game for San Francisco, despite the Chiefs being designated as the official “home team” for the Super Bowl.

This audio captured by our Kyle Posey, who is at the Super Bowl, gives you a feel for the makeup of the crowd:

It's a Niners home game at #SuperBowlLVIII and it ain't close. pic.twitter.com/3pNzw0Vh7D — Niners Nation (@NinersNation) February 11, 2024

Tons of boos as the Chiefs take the field.@pgsween from Arrowhead Pride said he thought this might be a home game for the 49ers, and he noticed the fan ratio is closer to 5 to 1 Niners. — KP (@KP_Show) February 11, 2024

Our Pete Sweeney, who is also at the Super Bowl, outlined that it does sound like the game is in Santa Clara:

Sounding like we're in Santa Clara https://t.co/COItLQVuQM — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) February 11, 2024

As game day approached, many believed that the crowd was going to be heavily in favor of the 49ers. Vivid Seats projected that the crowd would be skewed 58% to 42% in favor of the 49ers fans inside of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

If these pregame clips are any indication, those projections seem to be right in line with the atmosphere inside Allegiant Stadium.