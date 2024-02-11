Watch Reba McEntire’s national anthem performance at the Super Bowl

Chris Stapleton’s performance of the National Anthem at the 2023 Super Bowl was always going to be a hard act to follow, but Reba McEntire knocked it out of the park when it came to singing the “Star Spangled Banner.”

The Queen of Country was true to her style and wasted no time flying through the national anthem to hit the under at 1:28. Normally we see performances linger, but this wasted no time and was a welcome change to normal proceedings.

Here’s full video of the National Anthem.

Related Bet on the Super Bowl at DraftKings Sportsbook

In the past the performance of the Star Spangled Banner have been forgettable, but recently the singers have made the moment unforgettable. This year’s performance wasn’t quite up to Stapleton’s chilling rendition in 2023, but it was still a great version of the anthem which highlighted Reba’s signature style, while not overstaying its welcome.

Let’s hope future anthems continue to be this memorable.