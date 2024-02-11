Watch Andra Day’s moving performance of ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ at Super Bowl

One of the newer Super Bowl traditions is the performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during the pregame ceremonies. This season, Andra Day was selected to deliver the performance, and she absolutely knocked it out of the park:

Day released her debut album “Cheers to the Fall” in 2015, which saw the single “Rise Up” go multi-platinum in the United States as well as in Britain. That helped her get a role as Billie Holiday in the 2021 film The United States vs. Billie Holiday, a role which saw her earn an Oscar nomination for Best Actress, as well as a Golden Globe award.

The first performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” ahead of the Super Bowl came back in 2021. That season Alicia Keys performed the song in a pre-recorded segment that aired ahead of Super Bowl LV, the championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.