Deebo Samuel injury: 49ers star suffers hamstring injury in Super Bowl LVIII

The San Francisco 49ers currently hold a 10-3 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII, but the injury bug might have just bitten them again.

In the first half linebacker Dre Greenlaw suffered an Achilles injury while taking the field after a change of possession, and was carted to the locker room and quickly ruled out for the rest of the game. Then in the second half, 49ers fans held their collective breath when they saw Deebo Samuel crumple to the field, in apparent pain:

Deebo Samuel is down on the field pic.twitter.com/WWSZ0kGWvG — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

Replays showed that Samuel grabbed his left leg while running a route, perhaps indicating a left hamstring injury:

Deebo Samuel #fttb



Looks like a left hamstring injury. He will likely try to tough it out but this will limit his top-flight speed and explosiveness.#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ztVjQi4vRD — Tom Christ, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT (@FantasyInjuryT) February 12, 2024

He was able to walk off the field with trainers, and was taken right to the blue medical tent for further evaluation. CBS Sports reported that the team was listing him as “questionable” to return.

Samuel suffered a left shoulder injury earlier in the season and missed three games, all of which were losses by the 49ers. San Francisco has a much more efficient offense — both in the passing game and in the running game — when he is on the field. 49ers fans will certainly be hoping that Samuel can return to the game before all is said and done.

Update: Samuel took the field with the offense on the next 49ers’ possession.