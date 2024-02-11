 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Harrison Butker breaks Jake Moody’s Super Bowl record with 57-yard field goal

Super Bowl LVIII has now seen two field goals of 55 yards or more

By Mark Schofield
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In the first half of Super Bowl LVIII, rookie kicker Jake Moody set a new Super Bowl record.

It did not last the game.

Moody converted a 55-yard field goal to give the San Francisco 49ers an early 3-0 lead. That went into the books as the longest field goal in Super Bowl history:

However, there was still a lot of football left to be played. Because in the second half, a Chiefs’ drive stalled and Andy Reid called on Harrison Butker to try a 57-yard field goal of his own.

And he drilled it:

Butker’s kick came on a line drive, which barely got over the crossbar. But it was good to pull the Chiefs closer to the 49ers, and make the score 10-6. Also, full credit to the holder, as the snap was high but punter Tommy Townsend was able to catch the snap and get it down just in time before Butker’s right foot came through.

Over to you Moody. Perhaps the rookie kicker out of Michigan will get a chance to set a new record before this game is over.

