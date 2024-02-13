Max Verstappen drops incredible helmet for 2024 F1 season

The 2024 Formula 1 season is right around the corner.

By the end of this week, every team will have unveiled at least their livery — if not their challenger — for the 2024 campaign. Pre-season testing at Bahrain International Circuit gets underway next week, and some of the drivers are even sharing their new helmets for the season ahead.

You can add three-time Drivers’ Champion Max Verstappen to that list of drivers.

The Red Bull driver shared his helmet for the new season on social media, noting that it was a bit of a throwback to when he began his racing career when he was “four years old.” There are a lot of chrome elements, including his signature lion on top of the helmet, as well as three stars on the back, one for each of his titles:

Chrome with a bit of a throwback, my new 2024 season helmet!



Scale models on https://t.co/46lRXQtA7q pic.twitter.com/k0qpsv64rz — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) February 13, 2024

The unveiling comes just days before Red Bull launches the RB20, their challenger for the 2024 season. The RB20 has some huge tires to fill, given the success of the RB19 a season ago. Those expecting a dramatic change from last year’s car to this season’s should temper their expectations, given Verstappen’s own preview which he made while streaming with his sim racing team a week ago.

The launch of the helmet also comes as controversy swirls around Christian Horner, Red Bull’s Team Principal. An internal investigation into “inappropriate behavior” is currently ongoing, and Horner participated in an extensive interview last week as part of the investigation, which is being conducted by outside counsel. According to multiple reports, a conclusion of that investigation is not expected until after Red Bull launches the RB20