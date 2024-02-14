Mercedes unveils the W15 ahead of 2024 F1 season

The latest team to unveil their challenger for the 2024 Formula 1 season?

Mercedes.

Silver is back for the Silver Arrows.

The team unveiled the W15 on Wednesday, highlighting a year-long design process that culminated in a redesigned challenger that was a break from its predecessors. “The design of any car is an iterative process. And a long one at that,” Technical Director James Allison explained in a statement to the media, including SB Nation. “It stretches back to last year. A new car enables the team to make bigger alterations that are not possible during the season. These are decisions that are taken during the preceding summer.”

According to the team, changes include a new chassis, a new gearbox, and a focus on efficient aerodynamics. The team also brings a new approach to the floor to the track this season with the W15.

“With this current generation of cars, so much of the performance comes from how the floor interacts with the road. Whether or not a car is effective is down to how well that floor is permitted to behave aerodynamically,” added Allison. ”We feel like we have had a good winter, but F1 is a relative game and only time will tell how big a step we’ve made. We’re focused on getting the most from the car we launch, but we are excited by the development race that will follow as the regulations are still young and opportunities abound.”

“As the saying goes: when it stings, it sticks. I believe the previous two years were necessary for us to readjust, recalibrate and reinvent ourselves in certain areas. That root-and-branch approach is never easy,” said Team Principal Toto Wolff. “But we’ve made progress and look forward to taking the next step with the W15. It won’t be a linear path, but when we stumble, we will get back up and keep climbing.”

Another notable aspect of the W15?

Silver.

In an era where more and more teams are turning to bare, black carbon fiber to reduce weight, Mercedes found a way to work more silver into the livery, after two seasons that saw their challenger utilize more bare carbon fiber. It comes ahead of the 90th anniversary of the “Silver Arrows,” a moniker that was attached to the team during 1934, as the legend goes.

“Performance was always at the forefront of our minds with the black livery last year,” said Wolff. “Weight is a crucial factor in this current generation of cars. We knew that, once we were in position to do so, we would bring back the Mercedes silver to accompany the black that has become a pillar of our team identity. The livery truly reflects who we are as a team with the distinctive colours of INEOS and PETRONAS providing important highlights.”

The team will bring the W15 to Silverstone for a shakedown session later today, and pre-season testing in Bahrain kicks off next week. Just how well will it fare in Lewis Hamilton’s final season with the team? We’ll know more in a few days.