Dana White walking off Howie Mandel’s podcast in 30 seconds is easily the funniest video of the week

A clip of Dana White walking out on Howie Mandel’s podcast 30 seconds into the open is going viral, and it’s easily one of the funniest things you’ll see all week — and also the most confusing.

Dana White walked off Howie Mandel’s podcast in the first 30 seconds pic.twitter.com/JvQKDZKlZj — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) February 14, 2024

To be very clear: There’s a high chance this is a bit. It feels so much like a bit that it’s almost impossible to believe Dana was actually furious with podcasting to the point where he’d ghost Howie Mandel of all people. It’s not like Howie is a mega-star, but he’s bigger than your average podcaster.

What leads me to think this is planned is the Oscar worthy camera work during all this. First we have the “cat wearing cowboy hat” backdrop, which is surreal enough in and of itself, but the way the camera cuts back to Dana’s empty chair is just something else.

We’ll need to wait to find out if Dana recorded the whole show and just added this as a way to promote it, or if White really just lost it when he realized he was on another podcast. Either way, it’s hilarious.