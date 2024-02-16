Jordan Spieth falls on sword after Genesis Invitational DQ, shares the “hurt”

Jordan Spieth was disqualified from the Genesis Invitational Friday evening after signing an incorrect scorecard. He signed for a three on the par-3 4th when he actually logged a four.

An hour later, Spieth posted to social media, taking responsibility for his actions. He also delved into the pain not being able to finish at Riviera Country Club has caused.

“Today, I signed for an incorrect scorecard and stepped out of the scoring area, after thinking I went through all procedures to make sure it was correct. Rules are rules, and I take full responsibility. I love this tournament and golf course as much as any on PGA Tour so it hurts to not have a run at the weekend. Really appreciated the support in LA,” he wrote in X.

Spieth’s tee shot just missed the green. His chip left three-feet, 10 inches for par. Yet, the newest member of the PGA Tour Policy Board missed the gimme, carding a bogey four.

Prior to his disqualification, the Spieth had a very disappointing Friday.

During the first round of the tournament, the three-time major champion carded a 5-under 66 to sit near the top of the leaderboard.

Through seven holes Friday, he had climbed to 7-under and was within striking distance of eventual leader Patrick Cantlay. But it all came unraveled on the back nine.

Spieth dropped shots on 10, 12 and 15 before getting one back on the par-5 17th. But that momentum did not last as he closed out his round with a double-bogey six on 18.

Spieth is far from the only big name that will not play the weekend at the Genesis Invitational.

Tiger Woods was carted off and forced to withdraw earlier Friday, citing an illness. Reigning U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick, Keegan Bradley and Justin Thomas all missed the cut.

None of it will matter if Cantlay continues to dominate Riviera though as he holds a five-shot lead entering Saturday.

