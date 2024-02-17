Mr. Wilson is the bestest coach Arkansas Tech softball could ever want

With the 2023-2024 NFL season officially in the books, and February slowly giving way to March, spring is in the air. Pitchers and catchers have reported to training camps ahead of the MLB season. March Madness is right around the corner, Formula 1 is ready to roar back to life, and college baseball and softball seasons are underway.

To that latter point, we here at SB Nation were perusing some rosters this weekend when something caught our eyes. Over at Arkansas Tech, the team lists among their softball coaches one “Mr. Wilson,” listed as the team’s “Emotional Support Coach.” No email address is listed, nor is a social media account displayed:

This item having caught our attention, we investigated further.

And are truly glad we did.

“Who’s the bestest assistant coach in all of college sports? That’s right, Mr. Wilson is!”

Yes, Division II program Arkansas State lists Mr. Wilson, shown here sporting a very handsome bowtie in Arkansas Tech colors, as the team’s “Emotional Support Coach.”

And, he must be doing a good job. The Golden Suns are off to a 7-2 start and coming off a pair of shutout wins over Missouri Southern and 11th-ranked Central Oklahoma on the opening day of the Raising Cane’s Softball Festival, co-hosted by Central Oklahoma and Southern Nazarene. While they have yet to open their conference schedule, their record has them near the top of the Great American Conference standings.

We do not know how their season will end up, but everyone here at SB Nation has a new favorite college softball team.

And coach.