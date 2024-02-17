Tiger Woods confirms suspicions at Genesis Invitational amid withdrawal

Less than 24 hours after Tiger Woods was carted off the course and withdrew from the Genesis Invitational, the Big Cat confirmed why.

In a statement on Twitter, Woods explained that it was, in fact, the flu.

“I would like to confirm that I had to withdraw from @thegenesisinv due to illness, which we now know is influenza,” Tiger wrote. “I am resting and feeling better. Good luck to the players this weekend. I’m disappointed to not be there and want to thank @GenesisUSA and all the fans for the support.”

Woods was through six holes during the second round when he randomly got on the cart with the main official and looked distressed. People immediately assumed his back or some kind of physical injury had flared up again.

Following his first round Thursday, Tiger detailed the back spasms he experienced on the final few holes, which caused that random shank on 18.

Thankfully, it wasn’t his back at all, but a sickness. As the news began to unfold, an ambulance and fire trucks showed up out front of the Riviera Country Club, and many began to worry.

His longtime business partner, Rob McNamara, spoke to the media after things cooled off Friday to explain he had “flu-like symptoms” the previous night. He felt better during warm-ups but began to feel dizzy during his round.

Once the 82-time PGA Tour winner felt the dizzy spells again, he decided to withdraw. Looking back, this development made sense because earlier in the round, Woods removed his sweater but would eventually put it back on a hole before leaving the course.

Medical staff gave him an IV and the 15-time major champion eventually left the venue before the end of the second round.

Hopefully, Woods will feel better soon and get back on the course in the near future.

