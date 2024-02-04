Pebble Beach final round canceled, Wyndham Clark declared 54-hole winner

The 2024 version of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has been historic in more ways than one. Wyndham Clark set the course record with a 12-under 60 Saturday.

That vaulted him up the leaderboard and into the lead heading into the final round. At least, that’s what appeared to be the case.

Instead, he has been declared the winner of the tournament.

Late Sunday night, the PGA Tour Communications team released the information that the final 18 holes will not be played.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Final-Round Update pic.twitter.com/DbF0FshkGH — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 5, 2024

“The storm affecting the Monterey Peninsula throughout the day Sunday is forecast to continue into the early hours of Monday with very strong winds. Although conditions forecast to improve through the morning Monday, after consultation with Monterey County emergency authorities, who have implemented a Shelter in Place order until early tomorrow morning for the greater Pebble Beach community, and out of an abundance of caution for safety of all constituents, there will be no play Monday.

Therefore, in accordance with the PGA Tour Regulations the tournament results will be final through the conclusion of 54 holes,” the statement read.

The last time a PGA Tour event was shortened was the Zurich Classic in 2016.

Winds have howled throughout the day Sunday, with speeds reaching upwards of 80 miles per hour. Thousands of people in the area are without power. Videos of waves crashing onto the Pebble Beach fairways went viral earlier in the day.

Knowing the amount of water the course took on earlier in the week, it was highly unlikely to be deemed playable any time in the near future.

Clark would very likely prefer not to win this way. But a win is a win and this is a great one to get.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was designated as one of the eight Signature Events for the 2024 PGA Tour season. With that came the $20 million purse, $3.5 million of which Clark will be taking home.

Kendall Capps is the Senior Editor of SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social media platforms.