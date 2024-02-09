Everything you need to know to jump on the Chiefs bandwagon for the Super Bowl

After a 17-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship, the Kansas City Chiefs are set to make their second consecutive Super Bowl appearance and their fourth in the last five years.

In the realm of success, the Chiefs, particularly since Patrick Mahomes took the reins as the starting quarterback, have found themselves in a dual position – earning both ardent admirers and fervent detractors. For those who are considering jumping onto the Chiefs’ bandwagon, the team’s recent achievements might just be the catalyst needed to convert former naysayers into passionate supporters.

While every team boasts its share of diehard fans who weather the storm through thick and thin, it’s perfectly acceptable if you find yourself just joining the Chiefs’ fanbase due to their recent success. Welcome to the Kingdom, and here’s your guide to seamlessly blending in as a dedicated bandwagon fan.

Familiarize yourself with the unsung heroes: Beyond the marquee names, every true fan knows the importance of role players. If you’re looking to transition from a casual observer to a genuine fan, take the time to get to know some of the unsung heroes on the Chiefs’ roster. Not only will this deepen your understanding of the team dynamics, but it’ll also give you ample material for engaging discussions with fellow fans. It’s Chiefs Kingdom, Not Chiefs Nation: One surefire way to expose yourself as a newcomer is by referring to the fanbase as “Chiefs Nation.” To truly embody the spirit of a Chiefs fan, understand that it’s all about the Kingdom. Embrace the unique culture and camaraderie that comes with being part of Chiefs Kingdom. Develop a rivalry radar: While you’re free to have other favorite teams, a true Chiefs fan harbors a special disdain for a select few rivals. Cultivate a genuine dislike for teams like the Raiders, Broncos, Chargers, Bills, Bengals, and, of course, this weekend’s opponent, the 49ers. This adds an extra layer of intensity to the games and solidifies your allegiance to the Chiefs. Master the art of swag surfing: Beyond touchdowns and highlight-reel plays, being a Chiefs fan means embracing the team’s unique traditions. Learn to swag surf – a celebratory dance that epitomizes the unity and energy of Chiefs Kingdom. Head to YouTube, search for swag surf tutorials, and practice until you can seamlessly join in when the Chiefs defense locks in and it’s time to celebrate.

Bottom line:

If you can embrace at least two of these four aspects, you’re well on your way to being a cherished member of Chiefs Kingdom. If you manage to incorporate all four, consider yourself more than ready to passionately cheer the Chiefs on as they aim for back-to-back Super Bowl victories.

Welcome aboard, and may your journey as a Chiefs fan be filled with excitement, camaraderie, and countless memorable moments.