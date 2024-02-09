3 2024 Super Bowl prop bets, including 1 that would be sweet revenge for 49ers

The Super Bowl is annually one of the biggest betting events in the world, and with it comes an army of prop bets for the final game of the NFL season.

The San Francisco 49ers enter Super Bowl LVIII as narrow two-point favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs, while the game’s over/under is set at 47.5.

What other kinds of betting could you get into for the big game? Here’s a look at three fun prop bets to consider heading into Super Bowl Sunday, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

While Patrick Mahomes is the best player in this game, Christian McCaffrey certainly has an argument for that honor. C-Mac is coming off a regular season in which he led the league in total scrimmage yards (2,023) and was tied for the NFL high in total touchdowns (21).

If it’s a big game, McCaffrey is a near-lock to go for 100-plus all-purpose yards. With so many talented pass-catchers on the roster, McCaffrey’s receiving stats can be a little harder to project. But rushing-wise, he’s guaranteed 14-plus carries in a game like this against a Chiefs defense that only has one real vulnerability: the run.

McCaffrey has hit 90-plus rushing yards in two playoff games this season and five of his last six regular-season games.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs were a middling run defense that finished the regular season 18th in rushing yards allowed per game (113.2) and 24th in yards allowed per rush (4.5).

Go for the over on McCaffrey’s rushing total of 90.5 yards.

For stretches of the regular season, the 34-year-old Travis Kelce looked old, worn down, and destined for retirement. However, Kelce has gotten back to the Hall-of-Fame-level player we’ve been accustomed to during the Chiefs’ ongoing dynasty.

Kelce has hit 70-plus receiving yards in all three playoff games thus far, including 116 yards and a touchdown at Baltimore, which was easily the toughest place to play for any opposing offense this season.

It also helps that the 49ers defense has been very shaky in the postseason. That was especially true against Detroit, who got a game-high 97 receiving yards from tight end Sam Laporta on nine catches, also a game-high.

This also may be Kelce’s final game in the NFL. Either way, look for him to hit 71-plus receiving yards.

It would be poetic if the 49ers not only won Super Bowl LVIII but did so in a come-from-behind effort, something they’ve been very accustomed to recently.

In the Divisional Round vs. Green Bay, the 49ers rallied for a 24-21 victory after entering the fourth quarter down 21-14.

Then in the NFC Championship vs. Detroit, the 49ers rallied from a 24-7 halftime deficit to escape with a 34-31 comeback win. It was the largest comeback from a halftime deficit in conference title game history.

The real irony of a comeback win in the Super Bowl for the 49ers would be the sweet revenge the Niners would get against a Chiefs team that did just that in Super Bowl LIV. That game saw San Francisco take a 20-10 lead into the fourth quarter, only to give up 21 points in the final seven minutes before falling 31-20.

This would be the best possible way for the 49ers’ storybook season to write its final chapter.