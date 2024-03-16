Complete schedule, scores for women’s 2024 NCAA tournament

The women’s 2024 NCAA Tournament will begin on Wednesday, March 20 with First Four games and will continue through the Final Four and National Championship, which are set for April 5 & 7. This year’s Women’s Final Four will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

The women’s bracket will be revealed during Selection Sunday on March 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

First and second round NCAA tournament games will be hosted at school sites with the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds being held in Portland, Oregon and Albany, New York.

Last year, LSU defeated Iowa to win the national championship. This year there are many teams who could make a splash in the tournament. South Carolina enters undefeated, while this season’s LSU and Iowa squads look talented and ready to compete. And we can’t forget about Stanford and USC in the Pac-12. Although South Carolina will enter as the favorite, we know that anything can happen in March.

See below for the complete schedule.

Selection Sunday: 8 p.m. ET Sunday, March 17

8 p.m. ET Sunday, March 17 First Four: March 20-21

March 20-21 First round: March 22-23

March 22-23 Second round: March 24-25

March 24-25 Sweet 16: March 29-30

March 29-30 Elite Eight : March 31-April 1

: March 31-April 1 Final Four: Friday, April 5 at 7:00 p.m. ET

NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 7 at 3 p.m. ET