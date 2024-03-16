Complete schedule, scores for women’s 2024 NCAA tournament

The women’s 2024 NCAA Tournament will begin on Wednesday, March 20 with First Four games and will continue through the Final Four and National Championship, which are set for April 5 & 7. This year’s Women’s Final Four will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

The women’s bracket was revealed on Sunday night.

The four No. 1 seeds are South Carolina, Iowa, USC and Texas.

First and second round NCAA tournament games will be hosted at school sites with the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds being held in Portland, Oregon and Albany, New York.

Last year, LSU defeated Iowa to win the national championship. This year there are many teams who could make a splash in the tournament. South Carolina enters undefeated, while this season’s LSU and Iowa squads look talented and ready to compete. And we can’t forget about Stanford and USC in the Pac-12. Although South Carolina will enter as the favorite, we know that anything can happen in March.

See below for the complete schedule.

Selection Sunday: 8 p.m. ET Sunday, March 17

March 20-21 First round: March 22-23

March 22-23 Second round: March 24-25

March 24-25 Sweet 16: March 29-30

March 29-30 Elite Eight : March 31-April 1

: March 31-April 1 Final Four: Friday, April 5 at 7:00 p.m. ET

NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 7 at 3 p.m. ET

See below for the 2024 tournament matchups:

First Round

Friday, March 22

No. 8 North Carolina 59, No. 9 Michigan State 56

No. 7 Duke 72, No. 10 Richmond 61

No. 11 Middle Tennessee 71, No. 6 Louisville 69

No. 1 South Carolina 91, No. 16 Presbyterian 39

No. 2 Ohio State 80, No. 15 Maine 57

No. 1 Texas 82, No. 16 Drexel 42

No. 4 Virginia Tech 92, No. 13 Marshall 49

No. 4 Kansas State 78, No. 13 Portland 65

No. 3 LSU 70, No. 14 Rice 60

No. 8 Alabama 82, No. 9 Florida State 74

No. 5 Baylor vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt/Columbia | 6 p.m. ET

No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 12 Drake | 7 p.m. ET

No. 7 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Maryland | 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 3 Oregon State vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington | 8 p.m. ET

No. 2 Stanford vs. No. 15 Norfolk State 10 p.m. ET

No. 6 Nebraska vs. No. 11 Texas A&M | 10:30 p.m. ET



Saturday, March 23

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Green Bay | 12 p.m. ET

No. 3 UConn vs. No. 14 Jackson State | 1 p.m. ET

No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 13 Fairfield | 1:30 p.m. ET

No. 8 Kansas vs. No. 9 Michigan | 2 p.m. ET

No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 15 Kent State | 2:15 p.m. ET

No. 3 NC State vs. No. 14 Chattanooga | 2:30 p.m. ET

No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 16 Holy Cross/UT Martin | 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 6 Syracuse vs. No. 11 Auburn/Arizona | 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 5 Oklahoma vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast | 4 p.m. ET

No. 1 USC vs. No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi | 4:30 p.m. ET

No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Marquette | 4:45 p.m. ET

No. 8 West Virginia vs. No. 9 Princeton | 5:30 p.m. ET

No. 7 Creighton vs. No. 10 UNLV | 7 p.m. ET

No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 13 UC Irvine | 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 15 Cal Baptist | 9:30 p.m. ET

No. 5 Utah vs. No. 12 South Dakota State | 10 p.m. ET

First Four

Wednesday, March 20

No 16 Presbyterian 49, No. 16 Sacred Heart 42

No. 12 Vanderbilt 72, No. 12 Columbia 68

Thursday, March 21

Holy Cross 72, No. 16 UT Martin 45

No. 11 Arizona 69, No. 11 Auburn 59