2024 NCAA printable bracket, schedule for March Madness

March Madness is here, which means many bracket pools are about to be underway. To help you make your winning picks — of course — you can use a printable bracket version.

Below are printable brackets for both the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments.

The 2024 men’s NCAA tournament begins on March 19 in Dayton, Ohio with First Four games and continues through to the Final Four and national championship game in Phoenix, Arizona.

The women’s Final Four will be played in Cleveland, Ohio on April 5 and 7, and First Four games begin Wednesday, March 20.

Brackets lock for the men’s tournament at 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 21. Your women’s picks need to be in by 11 a.m. ET on Friday, March 22.

Here are the complete March Madness schedules for the men’s and women’s tournaments.

Click or tap here to open the March Madness men’s bracket as a .PDF

Click or tap here to open the March Madness women’s bracket as a .PDF