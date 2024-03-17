NIT 2024: Bracket, schedule, and scores

It’s NIT time baby! Some questionable decisions in the NCAA bracket is the NIT’s gain, with the National Invitational Tournament getting national sweetheart Indiana State in their tournament.

There’s no doubt this is a mammoth disappointment for the Sycamores. Indiana State was first in the Missouri Valley this year on the back of spectacled center Robbie Avila, who became the most captivating player the school has had since Larry Bird.

The other schools to watch this year are the biggest stubs from the tournament, with Oklahoma, Seton Hall and Colorado State all set to prove they belonged in the big dance with a strong performance in the NIT.

St. John’s figured to be in this picture as well, but they elected to skip the tournament after being snubbed by the NCAA.

News: St. John's has informed the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) selection committee that they won't be participating. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 17, 2024

Here is the complete bracket for the 2024 National Invitational Tournament.

The 2024 NIT Schedule

(All times EDT)

First Round

Tuesday, March 19

2 Ohio State vs. Cornell — 7 p.m., ESPN 2

3 Providence vs. Boston College — 7 p.m., ESPNU

4 LSU vs. North Texas — 7 p.m., SECN/ESPN+

4 Georgia vs. Xavier — 7 p.m., ESPN

3 Virginia Tech vs. Richmond — 9 p.m., ESPN 2

3 Iowa va. Kansas State — 9 p.m., ESPN

4 Butler vs. Minnesota — 9 p.m., ESPNU

4 UCF vs. South Florida — 9 p.m., ESPN+

2 Utah vs. UC Irvine — 11 p.m., ESPN 2

Wednesday, March 20

1 Indiana State vs. SMU — 7 p.m., ESPN+

1 Seton Hall vs. Saint Joseph’s — 7 p.m, ESPN 2

3 Bradley vs. Loyola Chicago — 7 p.m., ESPN+

1 Wake Forest vs. App State — 8 p.m., ESPN+

2 Princeton vs. UNLV — 8 p.m., ESPN+

1 Villanova vs. VCU — 9 p.m., ESPN2

2 Cincinnati vs. San Francisco — 9 p.m., ESPN+

Second Round

Saturday, March 23

Sunday, March 24

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, March 26

Wednesday, March 27

Semifinals

Tuesday, April 2

Finals

Thursday, April 4