LIV Golf’s Anthony Kim in dead last again as struggles continue in debut

Anthony Kim carded a 6-over 76 for the second consecutive day at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, the site of this week’s LIV Golf event in Saudi Arabia.

He is 12 over par through 36 holes and finds himself in solo 53rd. Matthew Wolff withdrew after playing three holes on Saturday, so Kim is in dead last, nine shots behind the next closest pursuer, Ian Poulter.

Kim is also 25 shots behind leader Joaquin Niemann, who carded a 6-under 64 on Saturday. Niemann holds a two-shot lead over Charl Schwartzel at 13-under.

As for Kim, his second round got off to a rough start.

Beginning on the 15th hole of the shotgun format, Kim started with three bogeys and a double bogey over his first four holes.

He then bounced back with a birdie at the 361-yard par-4 1st, which marked his second birdie of the week.

Kim then made a double bogey at the par-3 3rd hole, which dropped him even farther back, and suddenly, he was 6-over through seven holes.

But he finished the day on a high note, recording 11 straight pars to right the ship. The way he finished his second round was by far the best stretch of golf he has played during his two days in Saudi Arabia.

His putting was on point, as Kim needed only 27 putts during Saturday’s round.

Perhaps his par streak is a sign of good things to come for Kim, who won three times on the PGA Tour.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough for more golf coverage. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko as well.