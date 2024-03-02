Xavier Worthy blazes to NFL Combine history

Saturday was perhaps the headline day at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, as the quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers went through their workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While it is traditionally the quarterbacks who move the needle, Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy certainly is going to garner his share of headlines. Why? Because Worthy just etched his name in NFL Scouting Combine history.

As the prospect with the fastest 40-yard dash ever recorded at the Combine:

OFFICIAL: 4.21



XAVIER WORTHY HOLDS THE NEW 40-YARD DASH RECORD pic.twitter.com/IrXf3WyemB — NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2024

Worthy’s 4.21-second 40-yard dash goes into the books just ahead of the 4.22-second 40-yard dash recorded by wide receiver John Ross ahead of the 2017 NFL Draft. As shared by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, these are now the fastest 40-yard times posted at the NFL Scouting Combine:

Fastest 40 times in combine history:



Xavier Worthy 4.21

John Ross 4.22

Kalon Barnes 4.23

Chris Johnson 4.24

Tariq Woolen 4.26

Dri Archer 4.26

Marquise Goodwin 4.27

Henry Ruggs III 4.27

Stanford Routt 4.27 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 2, 2024

Coming into the NFL Scouting Combine, Worthy was viewed as a second-round prospect. According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Worthy is ranked 44th-overall on the “Consensus Big Board.”

Worthy caught 75 passes for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns this season as Texas advanced to the College Football Playoff. Over his three-year career at Texas, he caught 197 passes for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns.

And now he owns a piece of NFL Combine history.