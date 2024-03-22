Four double-digit seed winners, a true Cinderella, a 40-point scorer, a triple-double, and a handful of high-level games coming down to the final minute. Not bad for the first day.

Let’s dive right into all of it.

The 3 Best March Madness Games Of Day 1

1. (14) Oakland 80, (3) Kentucky 76 (South)

This wasn’t just the most notable result from day one, it was without question the most complete game.

Both teams tried, and succeeded at times, to dictate their pace, neither team ever led by more than seven points, they matched three-pointers for a glorious stretch during the last segment, and there was never a moment outside of the final four seconds where it didn’t feel like either side had a chance to prevail.

Ultimately, Oakland made the plays in the final minute — most notably a corner three by DQ Cole to go up four with 37 seconds to play — and Kentucky did not.

DQ COLE DRILLS IT FROM THE CORNER!pic.twitter.com/apZWlyY2G3 — Heat Check CBB (@HeatCheckCBB) March 22, 2024

The big picture ramifications from this result are also enormous for both programs.

For Oakland, it means a trip to the second round of the tournament for the first time in their history. A reward for its beloved head coach, Greg Kampe, in his 40th season with the program. More on all that in a bit.

For Kentucky, it feels like a loss that could push the program towards some sort of breaking point. Next season will mark a decade since their last trip to the Final Four, and 13 years since John Calipari’s only national title. More concerning than that, they’ve won just one game in the NCAA tournament since 2019, and produced the only two first round losses as a top 3-seed in program history.

The relationship between Calipari and Big Blue Nation was already strained, and the only way to repair it was a deep run over the next three weeks. Now that the exact opposite has taken place, what happens next in Lexington is going to be fascinating.

2. (4) Kansas 93, (13) Samford 89 (Midwest)

The last game of night one to wrap made certain that zero basketball junkies were able to get an extra hour or two of sleep. They may have all regretted that decision once they saw how the game’s final moments played out, but we’ll get to that.

For most of the night, Kansas made Samford being a trendy upset pick seem beyond foolish. Nick Timberlake, K.J. Adams and Hunter Dickinson dominated the smaller Bulldogs on the interior, as KU shot 60 percent from the floor while getting 14 of its 35 made field goals off of layups and dunks. The Jayhawks led by as many as 22 points, and had fans across the country flipping over to Drake-Washington State or NC State-Texas Tech in search of a competitive end to their day of viewing.

Then, Bucky Ball started to take over.

The style — created by head coach Bucky McMillan, who was hired four years ago with no coaching experience above the high school level — has the Bulldogs pressing all over the floor for 40 full minutes and constantly screening and moving to get as many clean looks from the outside as possible.

Samford | BOB Circle Elevator



WHAT A SET pic.twitter.com/lar2WZn7G5 — Coach Gibson Pyper (@HalfCourtHoops) March 22, 2024

As the legs began to get heavy on a KU team that was already lacking in depth before the season-ending injury to star Kevin McCullar, Samford made its move. Jaden Campbell and Riley Allenspach started to connect from the outside, and Achor Achor took advantage of the fatigued Jayhawks inside.

Suddenly, KU’s 22-point lead had been whittled all the way down to one with less than 20 seconds to play.

AND THEN ...

An egregious foul call robbed us all of what should have been a far more satisfying ending to what had been a thrilling late-night contest. Kansas won 93-89, advancing to the second round for a 16th consecutive NCAA tournament.

It sucked.

More on the foul call in the jeers section below.

3. (7) Dayton 63, (10) Nevada 60 (West)

For the first 75 percent of this game, it looked like the perfect stinker to wrap up what had been a fairly underwhelming first half of the day. Nevada had been in command for virtually the entire game, and led Dayton 56-39 at the under 8 timeout.

Then, seemingly out of nowhere, a switch flipped.

Koby Brea went nuts from the outside, DaRon Holmes went nuts on the inside, and the Flyers didn’t miss a shot for the remainder of the game.

Dayton’s 24-4 run to end the game allowed them to pull off a miraculous 63-60 victory, their first in the NCAA tournament since 2015. Second-seeded Arizona is up next on Saturday.

The 5 Teams That Won It The Best

1. Gonzaga

Two months ago they had no shot to make the NCAA tournament.

One month ago they had no shot to be a single-digit seed in the NCAA tournament.

This week they had no shot to avoid a 12/5 upset at the hands of 30-win McNeese State.

At some point, we’re going to have to start respecting this Gonzaga team.

No, they’re not the top tier national title contender they’ve been in recent seasons, but Mark Few still has a squad that’s fully capable of getting to a ninth straight Sweet 16. That’s the longest active streak in the country, and if it gets extended, it would be tied for the third longest streak ever.

The Zags absolutely torched Will Wade’s McNeese State Cowboys from start to finish on their way to an 86-65 rout on Thursday. It felt like they could have won by 40.

The Bulldog guards had no trouble with McNeese’s trapping defense, Graham Ike dominated the smaller opposition in the post, and Anton Watson came up just one assist shy of a triple-double.

It was as close to a flawless performance as there was on day one.

2. Oregon

There was never any point in this game where it didn’t look like the seeds had been flipped,, and Oregon was supposed to be the 6-seed and South Carolina the 11 (despite a 60-footer from the Gamecocks right before the halftime buzzer).

Jermaine Couisnard hung 40 on USC, where he played for three seasons from 2019-22. When new head coach Lamont Paris was brought in after the 2021-22 season, Couisnard says no one on the new staff reached out to him, so he decided to hit the transfer portal.

Couisnard was awfully chatty during the game, but he swore afterwards that it wasn’t personal.

“It wasn’t them,” he said. “It was just me being competitive. I know those guys have a great team over there. Coach Lamont (Paris) did a wonderful job this year. It was just me just showing my will, just trying to compete to win.”

This Oregon team looks an awful lot like the one in 2019 that also needed to win the Pac-12 tournament just to make the Big Dance. Playing as a 12-seed, those Ducks advanced to the Sweet 16 before dropping a heartbreaker to eventual national champion Virginia.

If Oregon wants to make it back to the second weekend, they’ll have to take care of business in yet another reunion game. On Saturday they’ll take on third-seeded Creighton, the program where head coach Dana Altman paced the sidelines from 1994-2010.

“You spend 16 years at a place, and I got great feelings about Creighton,” Altman said. “You can leave a place but that doesn’t mean you still don’t love the place. And I’ve had 14 great years at Oregon, and I love this place. And when I’m done, I’ll feel the same way about Oregon as I do about Creighton. I’m the luckiest guy. I’ve coached 30 years at two great schools.”

3. Tennessee

On a night where SEC rival Kentucky slipped up against Oakland, it had to make the Volunteers feel even better that they had zero trouble with the last team to stun the Wildcats in the first round, Saint Peter’s.

Two years ago the Peacocks became the first 15-seed ever to advance all the way to the Elite Eight. March was less kind to them this go-round, as they were blasted by second-seeded UT, 83-49.

The 34-point victory was the second largest NCAA tournament win in Tennessee hoops history, trailing only a 35-point win over Long Beach State in 2007.

4. Duquesne

The Dukes jumped way ahead early, then fell behind, then jumped way ahead again, and then finally held off a spurty BYU team for the tournament’s first upset and the program’s first NCAA tournament win since 1969.

The 20,095 day gap between March Madness victories is the third-longest in the event’s history.

Duquesne's win today marks the third-largest gap all-time between tourney wins:



Holy Cross: March 13, 1953-March 16, 2016

Baylor: March 24, 1950-March 18, 2010

Duquesne: March 15, 1969-March 21, 2024



Via @CBSSports research. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 21, 2024

The victory also extended the career of head coach Keith Dambrot (did you guys know that he coached LeBron James in high school?) who has announced that he plans on retiring at the end of this season.

Expect the LeBron/Duquesne content to flow like the Mississippi for at least another couple of days. The 11th-seeded Dukes get third-seeded Illinois on Saturday.

5. Michigan State

They made the first game of the day pretty boring to follow, which I don’t appreciate, but I also can’t blame them for it. I guess.

This was the classic 9/8 upset that never felt (and still doesn’t feel) anything like an upset. We expect to see Tom Izzo here, and we expect to see Michigan State advancing in this tournament. While they had a great year, the same can’t be said for Mississippi State and Chris Jans.

Tyson Walker was great in last year’s tournament and he was terrific in the first game of this year’s, scoring a game-high 19 points. Sparty’s dominant 69-51 win seems to have reminded a lot of people of who they are this time of year, and inspired even more people to put North Carolina on upset watch in round two.

The 5 Biggest Disappointments

1. Kentucky

I mean, yeah.

Who did you expect me to put here? McNeese State? I would never do that to McNeese State.

2. McNeese State

Ok, but you could have kept things remotely competitive.

3. Texas Tech

Forget about the fact that you were playing a team that was supposed to be exhausted after having to win five games in five days last week. You spent this entire season at or near the top of the standings in the best conference in America this year, and you got worked (80-67) by a team that finished 10th in a bad ACC and which was thinking more about firing its coach than advancing in March Madness 10 days ago.

As for NC State, their win runs the all-time NCAA tournament record of teams that won five games to claim their conference tournament title to 7-0. Never lost.

The Kemba Walker reboot continues Saturday against the tournament’s only current Cinderella: Oakland.

4. Colorado State

There’s this very real phenomenon that the basketball community doesn’t want you to know about. It’s called “Cavalier Shedding.” Basically, if you’re too close to Virginia for too long a period of time, their offensive ineptitude starts to get partially ingrained in your basketball DNA. You might not notice it, but other people will.

Case in point: The Rams jumped out to a quick 8-2 lead over seventh-seeded Texas on Thursday afternoon. They had 11 points at halftime. They shot 29.3 percent from the field and finished with just 44 points, falling by 12.

Virginia’s point total from the pair’s First Four game in Dayton Tuesday night: 42 points.

Keep an eye out for some thirdhand shedding on Texas when the Longhorns face second-seeded Tennessee on Saturday.

5. Drake

It feels wrong to put a 10-seed that lost narrowly in this spot, but I’m doing it anyway.

For 38 minutes, Drake appeared superior to Washington State. They were confident, they were making more shots, and they were taking better care of the ball.

Then, with the game on the line, it kinda felt like the lights got a little too bright for the Bulldogs. They dribbled the ball out-of-bounds off their foot twice, they went away from star Tucker DeVries, and to be fair, there were a couple of times where it seemed like DeVries didn’t work hard enough to get the ball.

Also of note: Despite being one of the best free-throw shooting teams in the country, Drake knocked down just 6-of-14 in this game. That’s all the difference you need to point to in a 66-61 loss.

5 Day 1 Cheers

1. Everything Oakland

But mainly three things Oakland.

First, Greg Kampe.

Kampe is in his 40th season as Oakland’s head coach, making him easily the longest-tenured coach in the sport now that Jim Boeheim has retired from Syracuse. Thursday marked his first NCAA tournament victory in the round of 64 (the Golden Grizzlies won the play-in game as a 16-seed back in 2005), and without question the most significant win of both his career and Oakland basketball’s history.

While the rest of the sports world is just learning about Kampe, college basketball folks have regarded him as one of the most likable individuals in the sport for decade. He rocks incredible ugly Christmas attire every December, he works the drive-thru at the local McDonald’s to promote ticket giveaways, and he has serious issues with the soda selection in Europe.

Kampe also nearly died in 2017 after a terrifying bout of sepsis. He talked with a number of reporters following the incident not because he wanted the attention, but because he wanted to encourage people — especially men — to go to the doctor or hospital when they feel like there’s something wrong with their body.

Both Kampe and his team were fully ready to embrace the spotlight this week. First, there was Kampe turning heads by boldly proclaiming that Kentucky was the “best matchup” they could have drawn because the Wildcats couldn’t exploit his team in the post. Then, his team went out on Thursday and backed up their coach’s words, looking like the more confident and prepared squad from start to finish.

Afterwards, Kampe was emotional ... and also willing to answer questions for anyone who asked for a moment of his time.

Best win ever. pic.twitter.com/j4qSrSFYna — Tony Paul | Detroit News (@TonyPaul1984) March 22, 2024

One of the best things about March is that every year it exposes some of the sport’s hidden gems, coaches, players, staffers who would otherwise remain completely unknown to the broader world. Kampe is one of those guys.

Speaking of hidden gems, let’s talk Jack Gohlke.

Gohlke broke the record for made three-pointers in an NCAA tournament game against Kentucky ... and he did it with two minutes and change left to play in the first half. He finished with 10 triples for the game, just one shy of tying the record most threes by a single player in an NCAA tournament game. Gohlke also became the first player to come off the bench and score 30 or more points (he had 32) in an NCAA tournament game since Villnova’s Donte DiVincenzo did it in the 2018 national championship game.

We’re all used to hearing crazy transfer portal stories by now, but this one is particularly absurd. Gohlke spent the first five seasons of his college career at Hillsdale, a Division-II school in Michigan. He was redshirted in 2018-19 and barely saw the court until he was a redshirt junior in his fourth season with the program. He went from that background to lighting up arguably the most storied program in the sport’s biggest event on Thursday night.

If you were watching Jack Gohlke for the first time on Thursday, please know that this isn’t a rarity. At least not the shot selection. Gohlke has attempted 335 field goals this season, 327 of them have been three-pointers.

This is who he is. This is what he does.

Jack Gohlke was UNREAL tonight against No. 3 Kentucky



◾️ 32 PTS

◾️ 10-20 3PT pic.twitter.com/JWlZFQ79XQ — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 22, 2024

No doubt about it, Jack Gohlke is the face of the tournament so far.

Finally, there’s the team’s best player: Trey Townsend, the man who knocked down the game-clinching free-throw with less than four seconds to play. As special as Gohlke was, it had to be Townsend who put the finishing touches on the biggest win in program history.

Both of Townsend’s parents played basketball at Oakland. His father — who was at the game as a credentialed photographer Thursday night — actually played for Kampe in the late ‘80s.

The result of all this is that Trey legitimately grew up around the Oakland basketball program. While most kids in the state dreamed of playing for Michigan State or Michigan, he daydreamed about being a Golden Grizzly.

You can’t script any of this stuff. It’s why this is the greatest sporting event in the world.

2. The 11-seeds

Three 11-seeds took the court on Thursday, and not only did all three win, but they won by a combined 31 points. Only Duquesne, a 71-67 winner over BYU, was really pushed at all.

This is just the second time in NCAA tournament history that three 11-seeds have all won the same day. The only other time it took place was during the 1989 tournament.

All four 11-seeds wound up winning their first round games in that ‘89 tournament, a feat the 2024 crop can duplicate if New Mexico — currently a 2.5-point favorite — can take down Clemson on Friday.

3. Professor Healy at Duquesne

It’s an election year, and someone needs to run on a “you don’t have to go to any classes if your school advances in the NCAA tournament for the first time in a half-century” platform. It’s a very niche policy. Probably not a great electoral strategy. But I think we can all agree that we’d respect it.

I know Professor Robert Healy at Duquesne would.

Just your boy here on @SportsCenter. Nbd. pic.twitter.com/jCvIfGeB6a — Robert Edward Healy, III (@blufftalk) March 22, 2024

The “I’ll figure it out” is so, so pure.

Go Dukes. Go Prof Healy.

4. Marcus Domask’s triple-double

Illinois had the nation’s attention for the wrong reasons after allowing Morehead State to score the first nine points of the game Thursday afternoon. They led the feisty Eagles by just a single point at the break. A second half onslaught led by senior forward Marcus Domask helped the Illini to get one win away from their first Sweet 16 trip in nearly two decades.

Domask finished the 84-69 win with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, good for just the 10th triple-double in NCAA tournament history and the first since Ja Morant achieved the feat for Murray State in 2019.

The other players in the March Madness triple-double club? Gary Grant (Michigan), Shaquille O’Neal (LSU), David Cain (St. John’s), Andre Miller (Utah), Dwyane Wade (Marquette), Cole Aldrich (Kansas), Draymond Green (Michigan State, twice) and Morant.

Not bad company.

5. The usual suspects taking care of business in round one

Three of the most successful NCAA tournament teams of the last two decades found themselves in atypical positions this week.

Michigan State was a 9-seed receiving buzz only from folks claiming that they deserved to be closer to out of the tournament completely than on the nine line. Kansas and Gonzaga, meanwhile, found themselves, on the wrong end of two of the nation’s trendiest first round upset picks.

We all should have known better.

Michigan State, of course, blasted Mississippi State for Tom Izzo’s 20th career win in the NCAA tournament as a worse-seeded team. That’s the most of any coach in the history of the sport.

Gonzaga and Kansas, of course, both advanced to the second round of the tournament, something they’ve each done in every season since 2008. They are the only two programs in the country that can say that.

History matters. We’re all dumb.

BONUS CHEER: DJ Burns

We can’t let this post happen without at least mentioning America’s favorite college basketball big boy.

Look at this beautiful human:

At least two more halves of basketball with this guy.

5 Day 1 Jeers

1. Long Beach State athletic director Bobby Smitheran

This might be the easiest inclusion in the jeers section’s history.

One of this year’s quirkiest pre-tournament storylines was Long Beach State participating and being led by a head coach who had already been fired.

Dan Monson might be best known as the guy who kicked off the incredible run that Gonzaga has been on since the end of the last century. Monson guided the Zags to the Elite Eight in 1999 and then parlayed that run into a job at Minnesota, where he made the NCAA tournament just one time in eight seasons.

Since 2007-08, Monson has been the head coach at Long Beach State of the Big West Conference. At least that was the case until five days ago, when LBSU announced a “mutually agreed to separation” that would see Monson’s tenure at the school end following the team’s run in the Big West tournament.

Well, as it turned out, the Beach’s run in Henderson, Nevada lasted as long as it possibly could.

LBSU, the tournament’s No. 4 seed, blasted UC Riverside in the quarterfinals on Thursday and then stunned top-seeded UC Irvine a night later in the semifinals. To seal the deal last Saturday, the Beach overcame a 10-point first half deficit to take down favored UC Davis and punch its first NCAA tournament ticket since 2012.

Naturally, the story attracted national attention. Perhaps just as naturally, Bobby Smitheran, the athletic director who made the decision to pull the plug on Monson at such an odd time, attracted national scrutiny.

Talking to the Associated Press on Thursday, Smitheran attempted to defend his actions by claiming it was all part of an elaborate plot to motivate the Long Beach squad.

“My belief and hope is that by doing what I did and the timing of it, they would play inspired, and that’s what they did,” Smitheran said. “I’m not trying to pat myself on the back, but it worked.”

1. This is absolutely a first ballot Hall of Fame “I’m not trying to pat myself on the back, but” quote.

2. This man went full Eric Cartman in the “Up the Down Steroid” episode.

Long Beach State’s season, and Monson’s tenure with the program, came to a close with an 85-65 loss to Arizona Thursday afternoon. But it was the events that preceded the contest that left everyone wondering if the wrong person was being forced out of that athletic program.

2. Officiating robbing Samford of its one shining moment

There’s no guaranteeing it would have happened, but poor officiating absolutely robbed us of what could have been a magic March moment in the wee hours of Friday morning.

With less than 15 seconds to play and Samford trailing Kansas by just one, the Jayhawks found a streaking Nicolas Timberlake for what looked like it was going to be an uncontested dunk or layup. AJ Staton-McCray had other ideas, pulling off a sensational chase down block that seemed to have the Bulldogs poised for a 5-on-4 opportunity the other way to take the lead in the closing seconds.

This was called a foul on Samford. One of the cleanest chasedown blocks I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/GheFyGei0h — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) March 22, 2024

Referee Lamar Simpson saw something that didn’t happen, and mystifyingly whistled Staton-McCray for a foul. Timberlake made both free-throws, Samford missed a well-contested three-pointer on the other end, and that was basically that.

Sure, there’s no guarantee that Samford would have converted on the other end if the whistle had never blown. But with that team playing with all the momentum in the world after furiously erasing a 22-point deficit (and clearly having the fresher, bouncier legs on the floor), it certainly felt like we were on the verge of the tournament’s signature late-game moment so far.

Instead, a whistle, free-throws, and a clunky final possession. What a shame.

Despite the play happening at just before 1 a.m. on the East Coast, the call elicited a visceral reaction from virtually everyone who was still awake. Lonzo Ball was so enraged that he felt motivated to tweet for the first time in six months.

Bucky Ball deserved so much better.

3. The SEC/Greg Sankey

Earlier this week, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey made the case for taking away NCAA tournament bids from mid-major leagues, implying that they were being wasted on teams from non-power conferences.

“We are giving away highly competitive opportunities for automatic qualifiers (from smaller leagues), Sankey said. “And I think that pressure is going to rise as we have more competitive basketball leagues at the top end because of (conference) expansion.”

The SEC went 1-3 on Thursday, with all three of those losses coming against worse-seeded teams. Most notably, of course, was the SEC’s premier program, Kentucky, getting bounced by Oakland of the “lowly” Horizon League.

Stay the hell away from our tournament, Sankey.

Don’t talk about it. Don’t watch it. Don’t think about it.

4. Kentucky’s blooper reel

It was a Thursday night to forget for Big Blue Nation for a myriad of reasons, but two plays in particular stood out above everything else.

This was bad:

Kentucky with the most baffling mistake of the tourney so far. Oakland made the and-one and missed the free throw, but UK threw the rebound -- which was a live ball -- out of bounds thinking he had one more foul shot. pic.twitter.com/LXiyGBmD6J — Kyle Boone (@kyletheboone) March 22, 2024

This might have been worse:

Kentucky's Justin Edwards goes for the jam...and comes up empty. pic.twitter.com/YOwStlQ9gA — The Comeback (@thecomeback) March 22, 2024

When you lose by four in a game that was nip-and-tuck the entire way, yeah, these sorts of things sting just a little bit more.

5. Nevada’s collapse

I don’t really want to jeers it because it made the final game of the first half of the day exciting, and there was nothing else to turn to at the time, buuttttt I gotta jeers it.

Nevada blew a 17-point second half lead to fall to Dayton. The last team to win a tournament game after overcoming a second half deficit of 17 points or more? Nevada, which stormed back to stun Cincinnati in 2018. Unfortunately for the Wolf Pack, that win still represents their most recent in the Big Dance.

BONUS JEER: AJ Hoggard’s backwards shorts

This was pretty quickly corrected, but not before the entire country took notice.

i think aj hoggard's shorts are on backwards pic.twitter.com/b7cDyFUPuW — Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) March 21, 2024

Whatever works.

All Day-1 Team

Jermaine Couisnard, Oregon

Couisnard became the first player in five years to score 40 points in an NCAA tournament game, and the first player in 35 years to score 40 points and hand out five assists in an NCAA tournament game. Making it even sweeter? Couisnard did it against his former team. He played three seasons at South Carolina from 2019-2022.

Marcus Domask, Illinois

Recording just the 10th triple-double in NCAA tournament history is going to get you on this team.

Anton Watson, Gonzaga

Watson nearly made it two triple-doubles in one day, as he finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists in Gonzaga’s rout of McNeese State.

Jack Gohlke, Oakland

We’ve talked about it enough already, but a ridiculous 32-point performance that will be remembered by everyone who witnessed it.

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

Undersized Samford simply had no answer for Dickinson. The All-American finished with a ridiculous stat line of 20 points, 19 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals.

5 Best Day 1 Dunks

1. Jaden Akins, Michigan State

2. Achor Achor, Samford

Not just a monster dunk, but a huge dunk in the game’s final moments to keep Samford’s upset hopes alive.

3. Hason Ward, Iowa State

You can make the case this should have been higher. I’m not going to listen to or acknowledge it, but you can make it.

It's been ALL Iowa State early #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/aVJruag1q6 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 21, 2024

4. Achor Achor, Samford

If you have the same first and last name, you get to appear on this

SO NICE THEY NAMED HIM TWICE pic.twitter.com/v6lSfPTgIY — Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) March 22, 2024

5. William Kyle III, South Dakota State

Really this is about the pass from Zeke Mayo.

5 Best Day 1 Images

1. Take a bow, DaRon

DaRon Holmes and Dayton are still dancing.

2. “The block”

I’ll be real honest: I am still very mad about this.

3. Jack. Gohlke.

We got the tongue out and the Jordan shrug all in the first half.

4. A tournament divided

Dain Dainja is either confused or just the most honest man in college basketball.

5. D.J. Horne feeling icy

Bad man right there.

5 Notable Quotes From Day 1

1. “You know in the press conference they asked me about, ‘would this be the greatest win?’ And I said, ‘for the school, but not for me,’ because of the Michigan win where my parents were there and all that. I was wrong. It’s the greatest win in my career. Oakland’s career. Everything.” —Oakland head coach Greg Kampe

2. “One of the biggest regrets of my career is the 1999 Gonzaga Elite Eight run, and people are like, ‘How can you regret that?’ The reason why I regret it is because it happened in my 2nd year as a head coach and I was naive thinking that this was normal... 25 years later I have a different perspective. I absolutely soaked up every minute today and I’m going to remember it for a lifetime. I just hope it’s a long time I’ve got left to remember it.” —Long Beach State head coach Dan Monson

3. “They just don’t want me to retire I guess. I’m trying to get to the promised land and they’re making me keep coaching.” —Duquesne head coach Keith Dambrot, who has announced that he will retire following this season

4. “I know they have draft picks, and I know I’m not going to the NBA ... but on any given I can compete with those type of guys” —Oakland senior guard Jack Gohlke

5. “Teams that are here the first time are taking pictures and doing all that when they go on the court. Our guys today were like, all right, this is where we expected to be. What are we going to do, and let’s do it and get out of here.” —Creighton head coach Greg McDermott

Full Friday schedule for 2024 men’s NCAA tournament

That was fun. That was cool.

Prepare your mind, body and soul to do it all over again.

Friday, March 22

#8 Florida Atlantic vs #9 Northwestern

12:15 p.m. CBS

Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

#3 Baylor vs #14 Colgate

12:40 p.m. truTV

Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein

#5 San Diego State vs #12 UAB

1:45 p.m. TNT

Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel, Lauren Shehadi

#2 Marquette vs #15 Western Kentucky

2:00 p.m. TBS

Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, Andy Katz

#1 UConn vs #16 Stetson

2:45 p.m. CBS

Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

#6 Clemson vs #11 New Mexico

3:10 p.m. truTV

Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein

#4 Auburn vs #13 Yale

4:15 p.m. TNT

Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel, Lauren Shehadi

#7 Florida vs #10 Colorado

4:30 p.m. TBS

Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, Andy Katz

#8 Nebraska vs #9 Texas A&M

6:50 p.m. TNT

Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein

#4 Duke vs #13 Vermont

7:10 p.m. CBS

Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

#1 Purdue vs #16 Grambling State

7:25 p.m. TBS

Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, Andy Katz

#4 Alabama vs #13 Charleston

7:35 p.m. truTV

Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel, Lauren Shehadi

#1 Houston vs #16 Longwood

9:20 p.m. TNT

Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein

#5 Wisconsin vs #12 James Madison

9:40 pm. CBS

Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

#8 Utah State vs #9 TCU

9:55 p.m. TBS

Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, Andy Katz

#5 Saint Mary’s vs #12 Grand Canyon

10:05 p.m. truTV

Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel, Lauren Shehadi