LIV Golf: Anthony Kim drops NSFW assessment of +16 Jeddah finish

Anthony Kim made his long-anticipated return to golf for LIV Golf at the Jeddah event in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

Following a 12-plus year hiatus from professional golf, a solid performance would have been a tough ask. It will then come as no surprise that Kim struggled throughout the event, finishing dead last after carding a 4-over 74 Sunday.

For the tournament, he finished +16, 11 shots worse than the second to last place finish held by Hudson Swafford.

Kim knows there is work to be done, but likes where his game is at.

“I’m more encouraged after playing this tournament and playing like ass, really. But I’m very encouraged. I’m excited about what’s coming. My game is starting to shape up. I’m doing things that I used to do before,” Kim said after his final round.

“I definitely played a lot better than the score actually showed. I felt more comfortable today than I did the first two days. I shot 4-over par, but it could have been an under-par round if I had just cleaned up a few things.”

Slow starts each day were the difference between contending and putting up an ugly-looking final score.

He began Saturday’s second round with three straight bogeys, followed by a double on his fourth.

“Unfortunately it’s still taking me a couple holes to get comfortable. I think most of my over-par scores are the first six holes. If I can just figure a way to get my mind right before I get out there, I think I’ll be in great shape.”

Slow starts are to be expected after such a lengthy layoff. Both he and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman have expressed the utmost interest in the former top-10 player in the world.

He’ll get his next shot at returning to form in Hong Kong March 8-10.

