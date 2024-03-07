Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is happening live on Netflix

The exhibition boxing match we never knew we needed is coming to Netflix on Saturday, July 20. Brace yourselves, because Jake Paul is fighting Mike Tyson.

This is not a joke, with Netflix sending press releases on Thursday morning to formally announce the event — and Tyson confirmed on Twitter that he has signed the contract to make the fight a reality.

Despite the fact Paul (27) is less than half Tyson’s (57) age at this point, it still represents the biggest test of his boxing career. In recent years Tyson has routinely posted workout videos showing that he still has unreal speed and power, especially for a man his age — and unlike past Jake Paul opponents, Tyson has an ego that won’t allow him to go easy on the YouTube personality.

Meanwhile, Paul has shown some legitimate boxing chops as he’s continued to improve. What began as a mostly-sloppy sideshow has taken a few steps towards legitimacy as Paul has won back-to-back fights against legitimate boxers in Andre August and Ryan Bourland.

The YouTube celebrity isn’t mincing his words when it comes to his plans for the fight.

“My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion of the world, the baddest man on the planet, and the most dangerous boxer of all time. Time to put Iron Mike to sleep.”

This represents another fascinating step for Netflix into the realm of live sports. The platform has been experimenting with adding more sports programming to their slate, which has included live soccer, tennis, golf, as well as the announced partnership with WWE earlier this year.

Those all pale in comparison to the size and scope that Paul vs. Tyson represents. Millions will be tuning in out of curiosity, if nothing else.