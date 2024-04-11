Masters 2024: Inclement weather delays first round at Augusta National; tee times updated

Severe storms rolled through Augusta National early Thursday, bringing rain, wind, and some electricity.

Many had been concerned that this inclement weather would delay the first round of The Masters until the mid-afternoon, but the storms moved through the region earlier than expected.

As such, the Honorary Starters Ceremony will begin at 10:10 a.m. ET, rather than the originally scheduled 7:30 a.m. ET.

Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and Tom Watson will get the 88th edition of The Masters underway.

Immediately after the Ceremony concludes, the first pairing of Erik van Rooyen and Jake Knapp will tee off at 10:30 a.m. ET, exactly 2.5 hours after their originally scheduled tee time.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods, Jason Day, and Max Homa will begin their first round at 3:54 p.m. ET.

That does not necessarily bode well for Woods, who has numerous ailments. With the sunset in Augusta, Georgia, scheduled for 7:56 p.m. ET, Woods will likely play 13 or 14 holes on Thursday and then finish his first round early Friday. With him playing the Late-Early wave, he will have to complete 22 or 23 holes on Friday, which could hinder his body.

Here are all of the updated first-round tee times, which are 2.5 hours delayed:

Updated First Round Tee Times (ET):

10:10 a.m. — Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson (Honorary Starters)

10:30 a.m. — Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp

10:42 a.m. — Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente (A)

10:54 a.m. — Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger

11:06 a.m. — Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, Christo Lamprecht (A)

11:18 a.m. — Gary Woodland, Thorbjørn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau

11:30 a.m. — Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs (A)

11:42 a.m. — Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox

11:54 a.m. — Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English

12:06 p.m. — Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

12:18 p.m. — Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley

12:36 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler

12:48 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

1:00 p.m. — Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

1:12 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

1:24 p.m. — Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

1:36 p.m. — Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray

1:48 p.m. — Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis

2:00 p.m. — Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley (A)

2:12 p.m. — Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

2:24 p.m. — Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad (A)

2:42 p.m. — Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

2:54 p.m. — Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, Shane Lowry

3:06 p.m. — Bubba Watson, Nicolai Højgaard, Adam Schenk

3:18 p.m. — Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama

3:30 p.m. — Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton

3:42 p.m. — Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young

3:54 p.m. — Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

4:06 p.m. — Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim

4:18 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala

4:30 p.m. — Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood

